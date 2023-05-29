Women’s fly-fishing squad takes another Pennsylvania tournament

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the second time in as many weeks, members of Spring Creek Trout Unlimited Women Anglers took top honors in a Pennsylvania fly-fishing tournament. Jamie SanFilippo, a Bellefonte-based fishing guide, led a team of four to win the recent On the Fly benefit competition on Spruce Creek in Huntingdon County May 8.