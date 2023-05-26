Northern zone muskie season opens this weekend in Wisconsin. Chippewa Flowage offers great fishing for muskies, walleyes and panfish. Ruffed Grouse Society helps private landowners manage forest land for wildlife habitat. Natural Resources Foundation field trips explore Wisconsin natural areas. Dan visits Hayward, the Chippewa Flowage and St. Croix Rods in Park Falls.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio — Show 1821
