Michigan officials seek additional inspection of Cornwall Flooding

Earlier this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a plan to draw down the impoundment behind the Cornwall Flooding dam in Cheboygan County to address public safety and infrastructure concerns. Since then, the DNR has been working with partners to seek funding and execute a more detailed inspection by an independent firm to better inform the department on the safest, most efficient options for moving forward with this high hazard dam.