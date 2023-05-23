Upcoming tournament in Minnesota is a nod to fly fishing for the common carp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Evan Griggs and his buddy called it “The Amazon.” A watery jungle of sorts in Minnesota’s urban core. The location in question: a city park on Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis. This was spring 2013, and serious flooding had pushed water over the creek’s banks and into the woods on both sides. Riding by on their bikes, Griggs and his friend heard some loud thrashing noises in the woods – the telltale drama of carp rooting around – that piqued their interest.