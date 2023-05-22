Lakewood Products B141 scoped rifle and/or shotgun case (also available in a long model)

Lakewood’s Scoped Rifle and/or Shotgun Case provides the ultimate in protection for cases with barrel lengths up to 50-inches in length for our standard case and barrel lengths up to 55-inches in our longer version.

The Scoped Rifle and/or Shotgun Case features Lakewood’s exclusive top-loading, drop-in design for the ultimate combination of protection and convenience.

Inside the case, a single rifle and optics are safely and securely held in a cradle of high-density foam for a secure fit and ultimate protection. Sandwiched between the case’s interior foam and ultra-durable drag-proof ballistic nylon exterior is a case constructed of ABS plastic and then enveloped in a foam padding designed expressly to withstand the rigors of even the harshest conditions and travel.

A zippered exterior storage pocket is ideal for storing extra rounds, a cleaning kit, accessories, eye and ear protection, spare magazines or other tools and accessories. Two tie-down D-rings make securing the case simple, easy and effective, while an adjustable shoulder strap and two nylon carry handles make carrying a snap. All Lakewood firearm cases are lockable and TSA compliant with a 3-point locking system, giving users peace of mind when traveling.

The Lakewood Difference

Lakewood cases are built from the ground up to provide real advantages — no gimmicks here — to the user. It’s easy to see why they’re a cut above the rest.

Here’s how Lakewood cases stand out amongst the competition:

Reliable protection: Lakewood utilizes an exclusive soft-sided hard case design that delivers the protection you’d expect from a hard case with a unique soft exterior that won’t damage your vehicles (or your shins). In addition, the extra-thick interior foam ensures that your rifle and optics are secure and protected.

Exceptional convenience: Typical hard-sided rifle cases open like a book, which requires a lot of space. Lakewood cases feature a top-loading, drop-in design, making it far easier to access even in tight quarters like the back of a truck.

Rugged durability: “Soft” and “tough” may not seem like they go together, but don’t think that Lakewood cases’ soft exteriors come at the expense of durability. No, these cases are constructed with a ballistic nylon poly material tough enough that you can drag your case over the ground without worry.

Lightweight: Lakewood’s unique soft-sided hard case design means that these cases are lighter weight than typical hard case alternatives.

Made in the U.S.A.: Building products right here in the U.S.A. isn’t just a slogan for Lakewood. Not only does this keep American jobs American, but it also means Lakewood controls every aspect of its manufacturing, ensuring the highest standards in design and quality.

For more information on the B141L or any of the fine protection cases from Lakewood Products, visit the website at www.lakewoodproducts.com, or be sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram.