Is year-round bass fishing in Minnesota coming soon?

When Minnesota’s inland game fish season began last Saturday, the open season for both largemouth and smallmouth bass opened, too. But outside the Northeast Zone, the bass season was catch and release only until May 27, when anglers are allowed to keep bass across the rest of the state. But in a couple of years, under a proposal from the state DNR, things could change on the bass-fishing front.