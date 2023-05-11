Two commissioners complete terms on Iowa DNR board

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A pair of longtime Iowa Natural Resources Commission members recently completed their terms on the board. Margo Underwood, the longest currently serving member, completed 14 years on the commission. She served during the tenures of five directors and three governors. Laura Hommel of Eldora has served on the commission since May 2017.