Restoring Iowa’s shallow-water lakes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Since 2006, the Iowa DNR has gone about restoring shallow lakes across the state through the Lake Restoration Program. Since its inception, this aggressive lake restoration plan has brought 30 lakes back to life, while an additional 21 lakes are in the process of completion and another 14 new water bodies are set for future restoration.