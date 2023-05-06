Plans released for 2023 Okoboji Blue Water Festival, Iowa’s foremost clean-water event

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Don’t miss this date: Saturday, August 12. That’s the day for the eighth annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival (OBWF), the foremost clean water event in the state of Iowa. Held at the Preservation Plaza green space in Arnolds Park on the shores of West Lake Okoboji, the day is one huge (free) all-day clean water celebration with entertainment and educational opportunities.