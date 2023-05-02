Exploring Manitowoc County’s Collins Marsh in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“What kind of swans do we have?” I asked of a woman who was scanning Collins Marsh with her binoculars. I have no idea what prompted me to go up to a total stranger and ask this question. I was attending the Northeast Wisconsin Dog Show Classic in Manitowoc in support of my friend, Janice Wavra, who was there showing her wire fox terrier, Snooty. I took my Airedale, Major, along for the ride.