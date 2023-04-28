One for the wall: How to preserve a fish between catch and taxidermist

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Kevin Schuver, of Ridge Top Taxidermy near Bemidji, Minn. has more than 50 years of experience transforming those once-in-a-lifetime moments into permanent memories. Heat and sun are among the enemies in this preservation battle, and providing a wet and cold habitat for the fish is key to maintaining a lifelike appearance for an extended period.