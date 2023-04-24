Changing fishing line is a matter of time and money

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You might be wondering if it is absolutely necessary to change your fishing line at the beginning of a new season. That depends on a lot of factors. If you ask a professional fisherman, you probably know the answer that will be given. The pro would tell you that you need to strip your reels of line and replace it a number of times each year. That’s easy for a pro to say.