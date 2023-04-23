Cold water, hot bite: Early-season walleye tactics and techniques

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

By nature, walleyes become super aggressive shortly after the rigors of spawning season. Their hard work is over, and they start looking to recover, which means heavy feeding. From an angler’s standpoint, that means we have a bunch of options for catching them. While some presentations are more productive than others, you can put walleyes in the net in a multitude of ways.