Your garden or property might qualify as Certified Wildlife Habitat

Under the National Wildlife Federation’s Certified Wildlife Habitats program, property owners can elect to have their garden, backyard, woodlot or wetland officially designated as Certified Wildlife Habitat. Basic criteria must be met, and NWF provides plenty of resources for meeting those requirements, but it turns out my 3.24-acre hobby farm already qualifies, and yours might, too.