Walleyes in Minnesota’s Sturgeon Lake struggle amid competition for forage

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At just over 1,700 acres, Sturgeon Lake is the second-largest fishery in Pine County. It’s a beautiful lake, with amazingly clear water that often attracts more recreational users than anglers during the summer months. But Sturgeon’s pristine water is home to a decent fish community as well, highlighted by some good largemouth bass and panfish fishing opportunities, along with an abundance of short northern pike.