Kentucky research looks at effectiveness of bioacoustic carp barrier

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Legislature has introduced a couple of bills regarding an Asian carp deterrent/barrier being placed at Lock and Dam 5 on the Mississippi River. These bills haven’t been passed by either the House or Senate, but it’s been an important discussion point during this year’s legislative session. The deterrent proposed for Lock and Dam 5 is similar to the carp deterrent at Barkley Dam near Grand River, Ky.