Menasha man renews sturgeon patrol to guard against poaching on Wisconsin waters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fish pirates have largely vanished from the Fox and Wolf rivers in recent decades, but spawning sturgeon from the Winnebago system’s big lakes in east-central Wisconsin still need some watchdogs during their vulnerable journeys of reproduction. And Don Mielke, 67, is there to help. Mielke, a rural Menasha resident, was disappointed when COVID-19 precautions forced the DNR to cancel its volunteer Sturgeon Guard patrols in 2020 and 2021. After a two-year absence – and faced with dwindling volunteers, few complaints, and the frustrating logistics of feeding all the guardians – the DNR suspended Sturgeon Guard indefinitely a year ago.