Minnesota Supreme Court rules in favor of public access to lakes

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed a decision of the Itasca County District Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals on March 29, favoring public accesses in cases where undeveloped roadways are dedicated to public use by plat.