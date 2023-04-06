Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Wisconsin releases ‘patients’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Veterinarian Kim Ammann and the volunteers at Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner have been busy in recent weeks. A barred owl with a broken wing and a pair of bald eagles were recently ready to release. Healing a bird like the young barred owl takes time. Sometimes it takes more time than anticipated. Ammann walked the owl into a clearing for the release. The bird clicked his beak, one of his defense methods, and seemed ready to soar high and disappear into the tall pines in the area.