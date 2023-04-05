Pull out the gear: open-water fishing is (maybe) here in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s really never too early to get out on the water or go down to the shoreline for a few early-season casts. If you haven’t had your reels serviced by a competent professional, you are about at the time limit for getting them in so you can have them back by the time you are really going to give them a workout. It’s the same time schedule for rod repairs – and that time is now.