Beyond the Scenes: Ecologist Hugo Ruellan flexing Illinois’ mussels

Hugo Ruellan recently joined the Illinois Natural History Survey as an aquatic ecologist. He is set to study his specialty, freshwater mollusks, as well as fishes and aquatic amphibians and reptiles.