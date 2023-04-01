Kicking off this week’s show, Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the claims that state tribal bands have made to public lands and waters – the eastern half of Upper Red and the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Other topics include the big haul of silver carp that came off Pool 6 of the Mississippi River recently. Then John Devney, chief policy officer for North Dakota-based Delta Waterfowl, joins the program to update listeners on the snow goose migration and what all the snow on the prairies means for breeding ducks this spring. Tim Lesmeister stops by to chat with Rob about all of the above topics, plus whether Minnesotans should hunt trumpeter swans.
Episode 429 – Tribal claims to Upper Red Lake and Upper Sioux Agency State Park, snow goose update, and trumpeter swan debate
