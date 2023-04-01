Saturday, April 1st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, April 1st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 429 – Tribal claims to Upper Red Lake and Upper Sioux Agency State Park, snow goose update, and trumpeter swan debate

Kicking off this week’s show, Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the claims that state tribal bands have made to public lands and waters – the eastern half of Upper Red and the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Other topics include the big haul of silver carp that came off Pool 6 of the Mississippi River recently. Then John Devney, chief policy officer for North Dakota-based Delta Waterfowl, joins the program to update listeners on the snow goose migration and what all the snow on the prairies means for breeding ducks this spring. Tim Lesmeister stops by to chat with Rob about all of the above topics, plus whether Minnesotans should hunt trumpeter swans.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?