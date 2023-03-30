Tagging, tracking fish helps biologists understand fish movement in Upper Mississippi River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Biologists at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office (FWCO) and Wisconsin partners rely on telemetry technology to help understand how fish move around in the Upper Mississippi River watershed. We can answer lots of important questions using these data like “How often do fish cross through dams?” or “Where do these fish spawn or spend their winters?” Currently there are over 1,500 tagged fish swimming around in the Upper Mississippi River.