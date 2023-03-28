- Albany KASM AM 1150
- Bagley KKCQ FM 96.7
- Bemidji KBUN AM 1450
- Benson KSCR FM 93.5
- Browerville KXDL FM 99.7
- Duluth KDUL AM 970
- Ely WELY FM 94.5
- Fosston KKCQ AM 1480
- Hibbing/Nashwauk WNMT AM 650
- Hutchinson KDUZ AM 1260
- Litchfield KLFD AM 1410
- Little Falls KLTF AM 960
- Long Prairie KEYL AM 1400
- Marshall KMHL AM/FM 1400/101.7
- Red Wing KCUE AM/KWNG FM 1250/98.9
- Cloud WJON AM 1240
- Thief River Falls KTRF AM 1230
- Willmar KWLM AM 1340
- Worthington KWOA AM/FM 730/100.3
Outdoor News Radio Network Stations
