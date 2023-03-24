Later-than-normal ice-out expected this spring in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are a lot of anglers and boat owners asking the same question at this time of year: When will I get my boat in the water? The ice-out period is just beginning in Minnesota, working its way from south to north. This spring some experts expect ice-out to be later than usual – unless a wave of warm weather arrives soon. Most likely, Minnesotans can expect to see ice across at least some of the state for the foreseeable future.