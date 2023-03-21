Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers favors $5 trout stamp hike

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has included a $5 increase in the Wisconsin inland waters trout stamp in his proposed 2023-25 biennial budget. Members of local chapters of Trout Unlimited, a nationwide organization of trout anglers seeking improved trout fisheries across the country, support the proposed increase from $10 to $15.