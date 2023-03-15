Where are Minnesota’s 2023 fishing regs booklets?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Talk about a lost cause. On the last day of February, and for the first few days of March, I checked the Brainerd DNR complex, and other locations, for the 2023 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklets. I struck out wherever I went!