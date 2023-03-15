Legendary lure-maker to be inducted into Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.
MN Daily Update: Who is Bill Lewis?
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Outdoor Insights: Minnesota’s natural resources are better thanks to the legendary Bud Grant
Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to rub elbows with some amazing people. Perhaps topping the list was Harry
Minnesota Letters to the Editor: Cut the farm subsidies
Reader-submitted letters to the editor from the March 17, 2023 edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.
Pheasant Fest panel addresses ‘corner crossing’ case from Wyoming
The Pheasant Fest discussion was moderated by Katie McKalip, communications director for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and the panel was