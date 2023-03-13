Brad Lila’s northern pike pulled out of Mille Lacs certified as a tie for the catch-and-release state record

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday afternoon that a huge northern pike caught on Mille Lacs Lake this winter has been certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record. Brad Lila caught and released the 46-1/4 inch pike on Mille Lacs while fishing on Jan. 22.