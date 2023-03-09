French chef offers a culinary solution to invasive species. Len Harris shares a story from his post on the Outdoor News Wisconsin Facebook group page. The 20th annual Muskie School comes to Waunakee March 25. Jeff reports on the final Ultimate Panfish League ice fishing tournament of the season. Visit Dan this weekend at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio – Show 1810
