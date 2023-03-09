Asian carp in Mississippi targeted in new Minnesota legislation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bills would provide $16.8 million to the Minnesota DNR to design, install, and operate a deterrent system on the Mississippi at Lock and Dam 5. Proponents of the legislation spoke of the urgency to get it passed this year.