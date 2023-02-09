Pair of Adirondack research groups complete merger

Wilmington, N.Y. — A merger is complete between two water quality-related conservation organizations in the Adirondacks. The Adirondack Lakes Survey Corp. and the Ausable River Association recently announced a proposed merger between the two organizations that has been finalized.

Former ALSC Program Manager Phil Snyder has joined AsRA full-time, bringing extensive field science and laboratory experience to AsRA’s efforts in the Ausable watershed and to watershed throughout the Adirondack Park. Snyder serves as field research manager for the pilot of SCALE – the collaborative Survey of Climate Change in Adirondack Lake Ecosystems.

In January 2022, the Adirondack Lake Survey Corp. board approved a proposed timeline for merging their operations and staff with the Ausable River Association. In February 2022, the AsRA board voted unanimously to approve and pursue that timeline to make ALSC a program of AsRA by 2023. Since that time, the two nonprofit organizations have worked together and in consultation with their many government, academic, community, and nonprofit partners, to reaffirm and expand their commitment to water quality science that benefits communities in the park and beyond.

While the merger ends the incorporated existence of ALSC, its work will live on as ALS@AsRA.

The Adirondack Lakes Survey Corp. was established in 1983 as a cooperative effort between New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Empire State Electric Research Corporation to assess the chemical and biological status of Adirondack Lakes. With the deregulation of the electric utilities in the late 1990s, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority joined with NYSDEC in 1998.

ALSC’s staff were tasked with monitoring changes to the natural ecosystems of the Adirondack Mountain ecological zone with a focus on water quality, atmospheric deposition, fish surveys, and other biological and chemical studies for the benefit of regulatory agencies and the public.

From 1984 to 1987 their intensive field and laboratory analysis of over 1,460 Adirondack lakes identified a pattern of chemical acidification that informed the federal Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 curbing acid rain. From 1992 through 2022, ALSC’s staff maintained the longest-running Adirondack scientific lake assessment to better understand the long-term impacts of acid rain and document lake recovery.

The ALSC’s online historic pond data has served as a resource for Adirondack anglers. Although much of it dates back to the 1980s, the data includes species information from surveys at that time, as well as basic lake contour maps that would otherwise be unavailable.

The Ausable River Association works with communities to protect their streams and lakes. Professional science and technical staff restore stream channel and floodplain health and replace culverts to improve climate resilience, monitor water quality and identify solutions to reverse declines, assess and rebuild habitats to encourage native species, empower stewardship.

Dr. Tim Mihuc, Director of the Lake Champlain Research Institute at SUNY Plattsburgh and former vice-chairman of ALSC, along with former ALSC board member Stacy McNulty of SUNY ESF, will serve as independent science advisors to AsRA’s water quality monitoring program.

“Water is the most essential of elements, and protecting it starts with science,” said Kelley Tucker, executive director of the Ausable River Association said. “Pairing the field and laboratory strengths of ALSC with AsRA’s science-based, solution-oriented approach ensures that accurate data consistently informs individual and public decision-making. That knowledge benefits science, ecosystems, and our communities.”