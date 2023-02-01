Good signs from Austin as Minnesota works to restore native mussels

Bloomington, Minn. — So much information has been told of the damage that aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels can have on a water system – zebra mussels by filtering important parts of the food chain from an ecosystem – that DNR staff often have to remind Minnesotans that not all mussels are bad.

Native mussels cleanse waters at an important level and are key health indicators for the state’s lakes and streams, officials say. But a majority of the state’s native mussels are struggling. In total, 28 of Minnesota’s 51 native mussel species are listed as endangered, threatened, or of special concern. Five species are now extinct.

The Minnesota DNR and partner organizations are working to try to restore the sensitive species in lakes and streams, and results from the Cedar River near Austin in southeastern Minnesota highlight one success story.

Like many waterways in the southern part of the state, the Cedar River has dealt with impairment issues, including pollution that, along with over-harvest of clams many years ago, factored into mussel decline in the region. Surveys showed that the Cedar River no longer supported its native mussels.



With funding from Minnesota’s Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, the DNR started reintroducing black sandshell and mucket mussels into the Cedar River near Austin in 2019. In total, almost 7,000 of the native mussels have been released since then, and return surveys by the DNR have shown that the mussels are growing in the system.

Black sandshell mussels are considered a species of concern in Minnesota, and mucket mussels are considered threatened. Both were historically widespread and abundant throughout the Upper Mississippi River.

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center near Austin opened a new exhibit this past fall that shares the long history of mussels in the Cedar River and the DNR’s ongoing efforts to restore these native mussels.