Snow geese filling fields early in Pennsylvania

Much like last year, the snow geese migration south has stalled in southeastern Pennsylvania

As I noted in a blog last year at this time, snow geese have shown up locally in great numbers much earlier than usual, and it cannot be for any other reason aside a warming trend spreading across the northeast sector of the country.

Here, in the southeastern portion of the state, come late February and early March, snow geese, on an annual basis, have voraciously plundered the leftover grain in corn stubble and soybean fields, plus the short grasses of winter wheat and barley plantings that lay dormant in the expanse of the area’s well-known farms.

Usually, these farms are attractively spaced near large areas of open water that offer safe roosting, thus becoming an important part in a short period of time that falls within the overall course of a long journey. The white birds are headed to their tundra breeding grounds, one that allows a stopover needed for the replenishing of energy and rest during their return trip north.

Friends and I have hunted snow geese locally for a good number of years. In all that time, it has been a huge rarity to see snow geese filling fields in southeast Pennsylvania on their way south to their wintering haunts in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

But last year and currently, snow geese are here in numbers none of us have seen even during the early springtime return when large numbers are passing through the area on their northern trek.

I snapped the photo above last week. It was impossible to include all the geese that were resting in a cut soybean field in the photo without making their appearance fuzzy in the picture. Rest assured, however, there were thousands upon thousands gathered together. Of special note, at the moment I took that photo, there were three other flocks of similar size — possibly even larger— located in different farm fields within a half mile of that flock.

That’s an incredible number of geese in such a small area.

Even Middle Creek has reported 75,000 snow geese currently roosting at its lake, a number not usually seen till late February. Add the fact that all these geese have been flying and feeding locally since before Christmas, and even as I write this there are flocks passing in huge numbers over my home.

Of course, the main reason for this change in snow goose behavior stems from the fact that open roosting water, and fields not shielded by snow cover blocking food sources, allows the geese perfect conditions to stay put, right here in southeastern Pennsylvania.

I’m not naïve enough to believe that in future years snow cover will not return, ranging from New England areas, all the way south to the fields near my home, forcing the geese to head south to their normal wintering spots. But by the same token, I may also make a fair judgement that a warming planet will equate with more of these earlier than normal appearances of almost uncountable snow geese numbers enjoying excellent migration conditions here on my doorsteps.

Being a hunter, all I can do is hunt them a whole lot more often than I normally would, which is a nice thought.