Feds issue 20-year mining moratorium in BWCA watershed

Staff Report

Washington, D.C. — National conservation groups applauded the U.S. Department of Interior action on Thursday to protect the watershed surrounding the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the Interior Department announced that Secretary Deb Haaland had signed Public Land Order 7917, which withdraws approximately 225,504 acres (about 350 square miles) in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota from disposition under U.S. mineral and geothermal leasing laws for a 20-year period.

The Biden administration said the action will help protect the Rainy River watershed, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the 1854 Ceded Territory from the potential adverse effects of new mineral and geothermal exploration and development.

Thursday’s decision is the result of more than a year of evaluation by federal partners and public involvement regarding the potential effects of mining on the important natural and cultural resources of the Rainy River Watershed, the release said.

“With an eye toward protecting this special place for future generations, I have made this decision using the best-available science and extensive public input,” Haaland said.

In October 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service submitted a withdrawal application to the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, which manages the subsurface mineral estate under the national forest. Public input was sought on the requested withdrawal, and the U.S. Forest Service conducted an environmental assessment to evaluate the potential effect of prohibiting new mineral and geothermal exploration and development within the watershed for the next 20 years.

Interior said it received approximately 225,000 comments from two public comment periods, three virtual public meetings and two tribal consultations.

“I applaud Secretary Haaland’s decision to protect the long-term health of the Rainy River watershed, including the irreplaceable Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. “This landscape is an international resource renowned for its multitude of recreational opportunities and provides millions of visitors with unparalleled wilderness experiences.”

The department says that more than 150,000 visitors from around the world every year are drawn to the 1.1-million-acre Boundary Waters, the only lake-land wilderness in the National Wilderness Preservation System. It contributes up to $17.4 million annually to the more than $540 million recreation and tourism economies in Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties.

Interior said the public land order is authorized by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. The Secretary of the Interior has the authority to withdraw this area for a maximum of 20 years, subject to renewal. Only Congress can legislate a permanent withdrawal. Legislation that would do just that failed to pass during the 2021-22 Congress.

Several national conservation groups issued press releases on Thursday commending the action. The National Wildlife Federation called the 20-year withdrawal of mining leases “that threatened to leach sulfuric acid into the pristine headwaters of the Rainy River Watershed” overdue.

“The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is one of the most magnificent landscapes in America and provides outstanding habitat for moose, bear, otters, lynx, wolves, and hundreds of species of birds,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Allowing sulfide-ore mining in the ‘crown jewel of Up North’ would be devastating to the hundreds of wildlife species that make their home in the pristine watershed and would have threatened a billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy that supports 17,000 jobs. Secretary Deb Haaland’s decision is one that future generations will look back upon with gratitude.”

In Minnesota, Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters Executive Director Lukas Leaf said the decision “ensures future generations of hunters, anglers, and wilderness paddlers will fish for lake trout, chase grouse, and share a campfire under the stars in America’s most visited wilderness for decades to come.”

“Across the country, the significance of the historic decision by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to implement 20-year protections for the Boundary Waters is being celebrated. Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters would like to express our deepest gratitude to this Administration for its leadership in protecting the BWCA from sulfide-ore copper mining,” Leaf said.

“Not only is this announcement a milestone in the history of the BWCA, but it also affirms the immeasurable value of the Boundary Waters to Minnesota’s outdoor economy, its unparalleled recreational opportunities, and its contribution to the legacy of our nation’s public lands and waters. Thank you to all who have stood shoulder to shoulder with us for years in defense of the Boundary Waters.”

Montana-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said that sulfide mining has a poor track record that jeopardizes the Rainy River watershed and the complexly interconnected hydrology systems that feed the Boundary Waters.

“The time I’ve spent in the Boundary Waters – especially with my family by my side – are memories I deeply cherish,” said Land Tawney, CEO of BHA. “Today’s decision by this administration to protect these unique public lands and waters will not only conserve an irreplaceable landscape; it also will ensure that experiences like mine will be possible for all Americans and their families to enjoy, forever.”

“Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of Minnesota is encouraged by the prospect of solidifying protections for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness,” said Eli Mansfield, board chair of the Minnesota chapter of BHA. “Our focus from the beginning of this discussion has been to draw attention to the potential irreversible impacts of copper sulfide mining in one of the nation’s most visited outdoor recreation areas. Our chapter and its members will continue to foster discussions regarding pragmatic stewardship of public lands across the state of Minnesota. As it relates to the BWCA specifically, we join together with our friends in conservation to celebrate the decision to protect our state’s crown jewel of accessible public lands.”

Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership provided the following statement: “The TRCP applauds the administration’s decision to safeguard the Rainy River watershed from mining for the coming two decades, and we will continue to work to conserve the Boundary Waters permanently. This world-class fishing, hunting, and canoeing destination has provided generations of Americans with important outdoor experiences, and today’s decision will support future opportunities.”