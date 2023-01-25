Wisconsins’ Buhrs takes Bruins’ NRB spot

By Dean Bortz

Editor

Madison — Natural Resources Board (NRB) member Bill Bruins unexpectedly announced his resignation from the board in late December by a phone call.

That call was made to the DNR less than one week after Dr. Frederick Prehn announced he would step down from the NRB on Dec. 30, 2022. Prehn had remained in his seat after his term expired May 1, 2021, because the Senate had not confirmed his appointed replacement, Sandra Naas, of Ashland.

Gov. Tony Evers has since appointed Vernon County dairy farmer Paul Buhr, of Viroqua, to the NRB to fill Bruins’ spot. Bruins term would have expired May 1.



Vernon County farmer Paul Buhrs has been appointed to the Natural Resources Board by Gov. Tony Evers to replace Bill Bruins. Contributed photo

Bruins gave no reason for stepping down during the phone call, according to the DNR. Bruins did not reply to an emailed request from Wisconsin Outdoor News for further comment on his decision to leave the NRB before his term ended May 1.

Buhrs may begin serving on the NRB without Senate confirmation because Bruins vacated the post. That’s the same route NRB member Sharon Adams took to her post. Adams was appointed by Evers at the same time as Naas in late April 2021. Adams was able to take her spot on the board without Senate confirmation because her predecessor, Julie Anderson, vacated her seat when her term expired May 1, 2021.

Naas, who was appointed by Evers to take Prehn’s spot, may begin serving on the NRB now that Prehn has left. Buhr may also begin serving in Bruins’ place. State law, recently reconfirmed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court when Attorney General Josh Kaul sued Prehn, allows a seated NRB member to continue serving beyond term expiration if a new appointee lacks the needed senate confirmation.

When the NRB meets Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Madison, Buhr and Naas will be on hand for their first meeting.

Naas, Adams, and Buhr must still be confirmed by the Wisconsin State Senate. Usually NRB appointees are interviewed by the Senate Natural Resources Committee, which then makes a recommendation to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not push for a hearing on Naas and Adams during the last legislative session. According to published reports, LeMahieu has expressed skepticism on some of Evers’ NRB appointments.

Buhr’s arrival

Evers’ office released a statement on Buhr’s appointment.

“He is a strong advocate and champion for land and water conservation. He understands that protecting our environment and family farms is a priority for Wisconsin’s future,” Evers said in the statement. “I look forward to working with him.”

Buhr owned and operated the Rabur Holsteins dairy farm for 45 years in southwestern Wisconsin. He’s been honored with the Wisconsin Master Agriculturalist Award and received the Dairy Farm of the Year Award in 1998. The farm has since transitioned to raising cash crops.

Buhr serves on several boards, including the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. Evers said Buhr will resign from that position before assuming a role on the NRB.



Bill Bruins resigned from the Natural Resources Board in late December with no explanation. His term would have ended May 1. Photo by Tim Eisele

“I am honored to represent the farmers of Wisconsin on the (NRB),” Buhr said in a statement. “Preserving our natural resources while producing our food is a challenge and a goal of everyone in agriculture.”

What’s next?

Greg Kazmierski and Terry Hilgenberg are the last two NRB appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker. Evers has now appointed five of the seven NRB members, with Adams, Naas, and now Buhrs awaiting Senate confirmation. Kazmierski will serve as NRB chair for the Jan. 25 meeting, when the annual officer election comes around.

The terms of Hilgenberg and Kazmierski end May 1. Kazmierski has said he would ask Evers to be reappointed, but likely wouldn’t stay on if the Evers declined.