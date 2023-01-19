Answering the call for some owl banding

Yesterday and today, I woke up to owl music.

Since I was at home in Plover and not at the little cabin, insulation and double pane windows muffled the sound. At first, I was not sure. However, the second round of hoots confirmed a great horned owl (GHO) north of the house.

This morning, the bird was southwest of the house. I lay still and listened to serenades that lasted about 15 minutes each morning. I did think about getting out of bed and either opening a window or stepping out onto the front porch to attempt a dialogue with the singer. My family would not be at all surprised by this. However, the neighbors might be.

This is the breeding and nesting season for GHOs. It is a good time to head outdoors at dusk or dawn to hear or see them. They are setting up territories, looking for mates, and establishing nests.

They do a lot of talking this time of the year. I have been known to carry on extensive conversations with them, and even to call them in. Barred owls are also quite active this time of year. They are more prone to daylight activity than their larger cousins, and therefore, more likely to be seen during a winter ski, hike, or snowshoe trip.

With fall bird and deer hunting stories behind me, I had been trying to decide what to write for my first 2023 column for Wisconsin Outdoor News. I took the hoo-hoo-hooing of my owl alarm clock as a nudge in the owl direction.

Earlier this fall, I received an email from a UW-Stevens Point wildlife student, Aiden Gehrke.

“I am reaching out on behalf of the student chapter of The Wildlife Society northern saw-whet owl project to extend an invitation to come out with us to the Sandhill Wildlife Area to band saw-whet owls,” his note said.

This is something I wanted to do ever since the project started. The project advisor is Jason Riddle, the Gerald and Helen Stephens Professor of Wildlife, at the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources. I had “oohed and aahed” over photographs of Jason’s kids holding the cute, tiniest of owls in eastern North America. He must have passed along my interest to the students.

The emails I exchanged with Aiden led me to believe the number of visitors on the project would not be large on the evening we were invited to attend. I asked for permission to invite my friends, Bob and Kim Spoerl, of Waupaca, to attend. You have met Bob in several of my other columns. He is an alum of the College of Natural Resources and serves on the college’s advisory board. I thought the Spoerls would get a kick out of this.

We met Aiden and two of his student colleagues, Dana Lotz, of Whitefish Bay, and Sophie Hauser, of Tony, at the 9,150-acre Sandhill Wildlife Area near Babcock just before dark, on a Sunday evening in late October. We went early, so we could help set up the mist nets.

The nets are like large badminton nets, except they are much finer, and while about the same height, they extend closer to the ground. The students set them up in two wooded locations, in roughly a triangular configuration. Each trapping site also had an electronic caller that broadcast a repeating “peep, peep, peep” sound that apparently approximates saw-whet owl calls and is attractive to them. After the traps were set, we waited for about 20 minutes. Then, we trooped up the trail to see if we had caught anything.

I have never trapped recreationally. However, I have been involved in bear trapping on several occasions as part of a research project at the college. You only need to do this one time to understand the excitement of checking a trapline. It was the same with owl trapping. The anticipation builds with each step.

“We got one!” exclaimed one of the students.

Sure enough, there was an owl caught in the web of the net. The owls were lucky to have the patient, gentle, hands of the students to disentangle them. This would not be my thing. I am easily frustrated by knots and tangles.

The students handled the owl as if it was the precious wonder of nature that it is. As soon as the owl was free of the net, they put it in a carry compartment that looked like two tomato paste cans duct-taped together.

They explained that this would keep the owl calm and protected until we could take it out of the woods for collection of the scientific data that was needed for banding, and then for release. I got to carry the precious cargo to the vehicle that was serving as a mobile laboratory. I was careful about each step, lest I stumble.

Back at the vehicle, the students took turns explaining the process of weighing, measuring, aging, and sexing the bird. They let us participate. Data was meticulously recorded. There is a large national network of volunteers and professionals who do this each fall. Each owl gets a band, like those that are put on waterfowl. The number on each band goes into a national data base. When a bird is trapped again, it helps scientists understand where birds travel to, how long they live, and other important information. The data that comes from one site, like Sandhill, may not be significant on its own. However, when part of an international effort, it is very important.

As an educator, I see the value of the project in providing training for students. They learn lab skills, field skills, animal care skills, and data collection protocols. They work as a team and build on the work of previous generations of scientists. They also get to practice education and public relations. These students were professional from start to finish.

Bird banding is a tightly regulated activity. Federal permits are required that take many years of apprenticing to qualify for. Dick Thiel, retired DNR wildlife biologist, holds a banding permit. He is mentoring the students. This evening, the students supervised Kim Spoerl, as she fastened a band on one of the tiny owl legs.

With the data collected and the band firmly in place, it was time to send our little friend off on its wild way. Bob got to do the honors. First, the students returned the owl to its carrier, so its eyes could adjust to the dark. We all switched our headlamps to red, so as not to interfere with the owl’s vision at the time of release. Bob removed his charge from the cans and opened his fingers to the sky. We all stood in quiet awe as the tiny saw-whet owl flew silently into the trees.

I am wondering if I might strike up a conversation with a saw-whet owl some time at the little cabin.

Christine Thomas, of Plover, is the former dean of the College of Natural Resources at UW-Stevens Point. Email at christinelynnthomas@gmail.com.