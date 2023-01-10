Michigan’s Lake St. Clair panfish bite is underrated

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Lake St. Clair offers outstanding fishing opportunity.

It is perhaps the best smallmouth bass fishery anywhere – not too many years ago Bassmasters magazine named it the best bass fishery in the country. Folks come from all over the country to enjoy the muskellunge angling. And the walleye fishery is, at times, as good as anywhere.

But what you hear less about is Lake St. Clair’s panfish angling. It can be just as outstanding as the predator fishing.

I spent a day, just before the Arctic weather hit, chasing panfish with Zack Watts and Theron Hoffman, a couple of guys I’ve been fishing with the past few years, working in the canals that line the edge of the big lake.

The fishing was excellent.

It started slowly. It was a miserable day – cold and blowing like a jazz trumpeter – throwing our baits under slip bobbers, into boat houses, around docks, near boats (of which there were few left; most were out of the water already for the season) and against sea walls. We started catching fish almost immediately, but they were small perch. After about two hours I caught one big enough to toss into the live well. But the usual suspects – bluegills and crappies – were no shows.

That is, until we figured it out. Two years ago, the three of us hammered them doing the exact same thing. But the conditions were significantly different this time.

“The water’s so shallow and gin clear that we’re moving those fish around,” said Watts, a

38-year-old civilian employee at Selfridge Air Base. “I think we we’re

pushing them out of the boat wells.”

So we started hitting the outside edges of the cover, out in the canal,

and we started connecting. We still caught plenty of small fish, but by

day’s end, we had kept about 50 – we were keeping 8-inch perch, 10-inch

crappies and 7½-inch bluegills and sunfish – having thrown at least

twice that many back.

It was excellent.

Watts, who has been fishing these canals his entire life (though with a

clip-on bobber and worms for bait when he was young) says he usually

gets started around October and fishes right until ice up.

“Fall is my favorite time,” Watts said. “They’re moving in and putting on the feed bag.”

The hot fishing continues right through hard-water season and at ice-out,

but by then it’s getting to be walleye time. And in the summer, the fish

are still there, but the canals are so weed-choked and full of boat

traffic that fishing’s tough.

We fished with small plastic bodies (say 3⁄4-inch long, either

split-tailed minnows or pollywogs, made by Michigan-based Lure Lipstick)

on small tungsten Widow Maker (also a Michigan-based company) jigs. We

could have used wax worms or spikes, but the plastics kept us from

re-baiting often, which, considering the weather, was a blessing. Watts

noted that when you get them going, you want to get your bait back out

there as quickly as possible, especially if you’re catching perch.

“If you don’t keep those perch going, they’ll (move) out of there,” he said.

We fished about a foot and a half under the slip-bobber with a length of

four-pound test fluorocarbon leader attached to braided main line. Watts

said he likes about a seven-foot rod with a fast tip. Because of the

water clarity and shallow depth we had to make long casts to keep from

spooking the fish.

“If the water would have been deeper or a little bit murky, we could have sat right on top of them,” he said.

Watts likes weighted slip bobbers as it negates the need to put a split shot

on the line. A split shot just makes it that much easier to get tangled

up on the cast. Untangling not only takes time, but is a pain in the

patootie when it’s as cold as it was. It’s almost impossible to untangle with gloves on.

Our keepers were mostly bluegills, a bunch of crappies, a few perch, and some nice pumpkinseeds.

“Not many times you get into all four of those species,” Watts said. “A lot

of times certain canals have more crappies and there are times there are

more perch and I think the perch run the bluegills out of there.”

We quit well before dark as we had to get back to the launch ramp, so we

might have missed the best bite of the day, which Watts says is often the last hour.

“A good day of fishing it’s every cast, one after another,” Watts said. “Maybe

you miss one here and there, but you keep them going until you wear out a

school. Then you have to move.”

We made plans to do it again, after ice-up.

Given any choice in the matter, I wouldn’t miss it.