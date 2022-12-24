Long Show: Of fish and birds – listen and learn

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/k/z/Dec-24-long-show.mp3

The DNR’s new and finalized grey wolf plan dominates discussion as Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman kick off this week’s broadcast. Then Shannon Fisher joins the show to talk about the Minnesota DNR’s plans to revamp and expand the state’s record fish program. (There is an opportunity to comment through the end of January. Listen to the segment to find out how.) Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then jumps into the broadcast to talk about the annual Christmas Bird Count, which continues through Jan. 5. (Again, listen in to find out how you can participate.) Finally, Tim Lesmeister calls in from Iowa to chat about final deer harvest numbers, plus chronic wasting disease being found in a new South Dakota county, and a fascinating commentary on the origins of CWD in wild deer.