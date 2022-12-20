Hunters can find CWD test results online

Hunters can check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website for chronic wasting disease test results on the deer they’ve harvested.

The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive, and statistics. Any additional deer harvested during Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results page.

The DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. The DNR counts on hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance and appreciates all those who submitted samples.