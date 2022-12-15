Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 16, 2022

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Mississippi River Team/October

Warden Hans Walleser, of Stoddard, responded to a call of hunters in the closed refuge across from Lynxville. Walleser and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer determined four individuals were hunting the closed area on the Iowa side and had shot 19 ducks. They had numerous violations, including licensing issues, lifejackets, fire extinguisher, hunting doves without a license and shot issues. The case was forwarded to the local Iowa game warden for enforcement action.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, of La Crosse, and Tyler Strelow contacted a person who was fishing and trailering his boat from Lake Onalaska. The angler was in possession of more than the daily bag limit of perch.

Wardens Shawna McDowell, of Viroqua, and Walleser took enforcement action against an out-of-state hunter baiting with corn and mineral. The enforcement action also prohibits the person to hunt in the area for a specified number of days after the person clears the bait.

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, patrolled waterfowl enforcement on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River and issued several warnings, as well as enforcement action against two individuals for hunting without a license and hunting with an unplugged gun.

Wisconsin River Team/October

Warden Nicholas Hefter, of Stevens Point, took action during a night fishing patrol at the Lake Dubay dam against a group of out-of-state individuals in possession of a lake sturgeon. The sturgeon was released.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted a bear hunter who failed to register his bear. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Lockman contacted an archery hunter on MFL “open” land hunting over illegal bait in the same area the man was cited for baiting by Lockman nine years earlier.

Warden Lockman contacted archery hunters throughout the month and issued citations for illegal feeding, baiting and using another’s license authorization to register deer.

Warden Lockman responded to an emergency call of an overturned boat with two duck hunters in the water. Another duck hunter rescued the hunters. Wardens Lockman and Trowbridge recovered the boat and some of the hunting equipment.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wausau, reports his case against two individuals in possession of 38 undersized walleyes while fishing the Mosinee Flowage received fines and a combined three-year revocation of fishing privileges.

Wardens Ziembo and Nicholas Hefter contacted a person who was reported to have harvested a deer near Wisconsin Rapids even though his hunting privileges had been revoked. The man admitted to intentionally hitting the deer with a car after dark, then shot the deer with a bow.

Wardens Ziembo, Trowbridge and Josh Litvinoff, of Schofield, responded to a call about a person who shot a deer after shooting hours from a vehicle in the Rib Mountain area. The person was found the next day.

Warden Litvinoff certified wild ginseng at ginseng dealers in Marathon County.

Warden Joe Mulrooney of Wausau, along with a drug recognition expert, hosted and instructed an Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Education (ARIDE) course at Stevens Point. The officers from the DNR and partners learned about signs and symptoms of drug impairment.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Team/October

Wardens Anthony Arndt and Isaac Hackett, both of Sheboygan, assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with a manhunt near Plymouth. A man struck another motor vehicle, then stole the vehicle he struck and fled from the crash. He later crashed through a highway fence and drove across a soccer complex prior to crashing the stolen vehicle in a wooded area. The wardens assisted with establishing a perimeter while the area was searched with drones and a dog. The man was later apprehended by Sheboygan County deputies.

Wardens Arndt and Joshua Wiedenhoeft, both of Sheboygan, contacted a person pheasant hunting after the closure at the Nichols Creek Wildlife Area. The person asked wardens about the sign next to where he parked. The sign said in block lettering read: “No pheasant hunting after 12:00.” Enforcement action was taken.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, responded to a hotline tip of a person who allegedly shot a deer in the head with a .22 rifle during bow season, and allegedly without an archery license. Warden Jason Higgins and Jess Wewers, community service officer, assisted with the investigation. During interviews the person admitted to shooting the deer with a .22 long rifle.

Warden Josh Wiedenhoeft, of Sheboygan/Fond du Lac, while patrolling in the Mullet Creek Wildlife Area, heard multiple gunshots that seemed to have come from a popular waterfowl hunting pond. The shots were heard about 30 minutes after legal waterfowl shooting hours. Wiedenhoeft found groups of waterfowl hunters. He found multiple violations and issued enforcement actions and warnings for violations including: hunting waterfowl with lead shot, unplugged shotgun, licensing violations, shooting outside of legal shooting hours, and allowing underaged individuals to hunt without being accompanied by an adult.

Racine, Kenosha Team/October

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, conducted a ride-along for a Wilmot High School student interested in a warden career. During the ride-along, a hunter was found to have shot three blue-winged teal during closed season. The person also hunted geese without a permit, hunted waterfowl the previous day during closed season, and was reported to have left decoys unattended. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Brandon Smith and Alex Basting, of Racine, were on night patrol and encountered a reindeer walking down the center of a rural road near Kansasville. The owner was identified the following morning. The reindeer had found its way home and was safe back in its pen.

Wardens Smith and Taylor Meinholz, of Kenosha, were patrolling at Richard Bong State Recreation Area and contacted a group of four people sitting in a research blind in the posted no-entry refuge. Three pheasant hunters were found to be hunting over bait and hunting without a pheasant stamp.

Warden Michael Hirschboeck, of Racine County, was on patrol for the start of the duck opener when he saw a vehicle being driven through standing corn fields and damaging the fields. Hirschboeck located a truck that got stuck trying to get around a DNR gate in an unauthorized area. Hirschboeck later found there was another vehicle that made it past the state gate and got stuck in a swamp about a mile back on state-owned land. The vehicle that got stuck was the vehicle used to off-road, creating damage to two of the local farmer’s fields.

Warden Hirschboeck investigated a call of illegal fishing and littering along a shoreline. Hirschboeck contacted a person who did not have a fishing license, so he issued a citation. After Hirschboeck left, he received a call from a citizen who had witnessed the contact. The citizen said after Hirschboeck left, the person tore apart the citation and tossed the pieces into the lake. Hirschboeck returned the next morning to find two unattended lines and pieces of the citation with the defendant’s information on it. Hirschboeck then issued two more citations.

Warden Alex Basting was night-patrolling the Root River in Racine when he came upon a group of people fishing by means other than hook-and-line and overbagging at the river and in a Lake Michigan tributary.

Wardens Basting and Brandon Smith observed an individual netting salmon illegally from a fish refuge on the Root River in Racine. The individual said the goal was to prove to a friend salmon were in the river.

Wardens Basting and Chad Ziegler observed three groups of people snagging salmon and keeping foul-hooked fish on the Root River in Racine. They contacted all persons and enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Taylor Meinholz and Basting were on fish patrol at the Kenosha and Racine harbors, Pike and Root rivers, and contacted people for littering fish guts in the Root River. The wardens found these people did not have fishing licenses nor trout stamps.

Warden Meinholz received a call from another warden on a person netting fish in the Root River refuge. He contacted the Racine Police Department and officers made the contact. The individual hid the fish he netted, as well as the net, in his vehicle. After more investigation, enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Meinholz and Smith followed up with an illegal bait covered by a cell camera behind a residence. They contacted the person, who admitted to placing the bait to take pictures of deer. The same person had been cited in the past for feeding deer.

Milwaukee/Ozaukee/Washington County Team/October

Wardens Sam Haferkorn and Adam Strehlow, both of Milwaukee, worked at night to address several complaints throughout the county. They contacted a group of individuals illegally fishing at night and snagging salmon on the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee. After leaving the river, they patrolled Whitnall Park for historic shine-and-shoot issues. Within 5 minutes of arriving to the park, they observed a vehicle being driven slowly and turned around to follow it. A minute later they observed the same vehicle parked on the side of the road, with a person exiting the vehicle. Thirty yards off the road, a dead deer was down in the grass. It was confirmed that the backseat occupant shot the deer while the wardens turned around their squad.

Wardens Haferkorn and Strehlow patrolled the Kinnickinnick River and contacted four individuals who were attempting to net salmon. While back at the squad dealing with a concealed handgun that was located, a local bar began to empty out and gunfire erupted. The wardens observed individuals shooting firearms out the window of a vehicle approximately 100 yards from them. The wardens assisted Milwaukee Police Department with ensuring there were no injuries and with collecting evidence.

Waukesha and Walworth Team/October

Wardens Brad Wilson and Dan Hodge responded to a trespass complaint involving thefts from a hunter’s truck in Delafield, and assisted Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

Wardens Wilson and Hodge took enforcement action following their investigation of an individual found hunting from a treestand over a bait. The wardens found the individual and relatives had shot five bucks over the baited stand during past three seasons. Baiting is illegal in Waukesha and Walworth counties.

Warden Hodge assisted the village of Eagle police officers with a traffic stop at a residence after a driver fled to the residence from a village officer. The officers arrested the passenger for obstructing and resisting, and the driver was arrested for OWI.

Warden Hodge investigated a baiting location and found a buck had recently been harvested at that location. Hodge’s investigation led to an individual who had been baiting since 2020, and illegally harvested three bucks. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Wilson contacted two individuals for hunting on 17 acres of state land closed to hunting in Walworth County. Wilson found one man had shot a 6-point buck and registered it under a relative’s name, enabling the individual to shoot another buck.

Warden Steve Sanidas contacted two hunters on a state wildlife area in northern Walworth County as they returned to their vehicle after small game hunting. Upon conducting license checks, it was discovered that neither hunter possessed a valid hunting license. When asked why they didn’t purchase hunting licenses, the two said they thought a warning would be the result if caught. Instead, citations for hunting without a license were issued.

Warden Sanidas, while checking waterfowl hunters in Walworth County during the opening day of duck season, contacted a group of four hunters on a state wildlife area. Sanidas found that one of the hunters never bought a license and a second hunter in the group had an unplugged gun.

Warden Sanidas worked with endangered resources and water management staff to complete an investigation of permit violations that occurred on a shoreline protection project in Walworth County. The violations impacted habitat of the endangered Blanchard’s cricket frog, which only exist in two areas of southeast Wisconsin.

Wardens Chad Ziegler and Hodge interviewed an individual found with bait near a treestand, and a fresh gut pile nearby. It was found the individual had shot three bucks over the past two deer seasons using a mineral block.

Enforcement action will be taken for the individual’s actions in Waukesha County where bait is illegal.

Wardens Ziegler and Brad Wilson were on shining patrol when they saw vehicle occupants illuminate a field after 10 p.m.

Warden Jason Roberts, of Waukesha, checked one hunter coming in late off a small public land parcel that is only accessible by water. Upon a license check, the hunter was found to have several past citations for various fishing and hunting violations.

The hunter was found to not have any life jackets in his canoe for either himself or the passenger. A citation was issued for the third year in a row for the violation.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team/October

Wardens Jake Donar and Matt Koshollek, both of Dane County, started an investigation into a trophy class buck shot in Dane County. The wardens discovered the deer was shot by a man who did not have a license. They also found the man had hunted and harvested turkeys without a license over the past several years.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, while on patrol in the Janesville area, observed what appeared to be an abnormal road-killed deer on Hwy. 26. King quickly realized the deceased animal was one of the Sitka deer the public and the DNR had been tracking over the past few weeks. King collected the carcass so DNR wildlife staff could examine and perform tests on the deer.

Wardens Paul Nadolski, of Portage, and Pete McCormick, of Poynette, investigated a turkey poaching case. It was found a turkey was shot out of the window of the suspected person’s vehicle. The suspected person also was cited for illegal baiting of dear earlier this year. Enforcement action was taken.

Rock River Team/October

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Warden Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, took enforcement action against the owner of a boat with individuals duck hunting near Preservation Park in Beloit. Schumacher found the boat was not registered, the owner failed to transfer the title, there were not enough life jackets on board, and there was not a throwable PFD on board.

Warden Schumacher was on fishing patrol when he saw a person with three lines in the water leave the area without reeling in the lines. Schumacher took enforcement action for unattended fishing lines when the person returned to the area about 40 minutes later.

Warden Schumacher took enforcement action against an angler who possessed an Illinois fishing license, but not a Wisconsin one, as the angler fished along the Rock River in Happy Hollow Park.

Warden Schumacher contacted a person on DNR land located in southern Rock County. The person had a harvested gray squirrel in one hand and a .22 long rifle in the other. DNR records showed the individual did not have a hunting license. The person detailed several other hunting/trespassing violations committed throughout the past several years to Schumacher.

Wardens Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, and Nick King, of Green County, took enforcement action against individuals who returned to the boat launch after duck hunting and had loaded shotguns in the boat.

Wardens Johnson and King followed up on a complaint involving a waterfowl hunter intentionally shooting in the direction of individuals fishing. The wardens contacted the waterfowl hunter, who did admit to discharging shotguns due to being frustrated with the people fishing in the same area he was hunting.

Warden Johnson investigated a person who kept 25 panfish during the early half of the day and later returned to the same location and caught more panfish. Johnson contacted the person and found 11 additional panfish, making a total bag of 36 panfish for one day.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, was called to assist another law enforcement agency that had been in contact with several goose hunters. During the contact, it was found the goose hunters had failed to retrieve a goose they had shot, which would have put them over their legal bag limit.

Warden Brooks was working fishing enforcement near the Jefferson dam. Upon contact with an individual, it was found that he had kept two walleyes. One was of legal size and the other was undersized. The undersized walleye was released alive and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bob Miller, of Watertown, responded to Rome Pond for reports of a person open-water duck hunting and shooting too close to houses. Miller found the person had been open-water hunting illegally and shooting within 100 yards of the houses. The hunter had also used lead shot to kill a Canada goose, which also was illegal.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, while checking duck hunters on the Horicon Marsh, contacted a group in possession of cleaned duck breasts. Mannes found the group had cleaned their ducks in the field and transported them illegally. One of the hunters was hunting ducks with an unplugged shotgun.

Warden Mannes contacted a group of hunters on the Horicon Marsh and did not have enough life jackets on the vessel. Mannes also found the boat owner was operating the vessel without a valid boat safety certificate.

Warden Mannes, while checking duck hunters at the Greenhead Landing on Horicon Marsh, saw a boat with an extremely loud exhaust. Mannes conducted a sound test of the boat and found it to be over the legal decibel limit. It was also found the boat operator did not have a Type IV throwable PFD, the battery terminals were not covered, and the boat was not properly registered.

Warden Mannes responded to a call of illegal duck hunting in the Horicon Marsh. Mannes arrived and found two individuals hunting in a closed area. Contact was made and it was found that the hunters had harvested a goose in the closed area.

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, followed up on a treestand left on DNR property illegally. The hunter was located in the stand, and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Burton assisted DNR Conservation Warden Pete McCormick, of Columbia County, with an illegal baiting investigation in Columbia County. The wardens located the bait and then contacted the landowner.

Warden Burton investigated illegal baiting near Beaver Dam on DNR property. He discovered two individuals had placed bait on public land and had several illegally placed, unmarked trail cameras as well. The investigation revealed one of the two also had placed illegal bait on private land in 2021.

Warden Burton investigated the possible illegal harvest of a seagull by waterfowl hunters. Burton contacted the large hunting group and determined one individual had shot and harvested a seagull illegally.

Another member of the hunting party was discovered to have committed several boating violations. Enforcement action was taken for not having enough life jackets and for the illegal harvest of a seagull.