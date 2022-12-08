Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 9, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges were filed against a Pittsburgh resident for hunting deer on a Sunday that was not open to deer hunting.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports an individual was cited for unlawfully taking an antlerless deer in a residential area. In doing so, the actor violated multiple safety zones. The public is reminded that, unless you have advance permission from the landowner and/or lessee, you cannot hunt within 50 yards of an occupied structure using archery equipment and 150 yards while using a firearm.

Armstrong and Southern Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports hunters should not forget an important step during a bear harvest – place a stick in the mouth of the bear to better allow Pennsylvania Game Commission staff to remove a tooth.

Armstrong and Southern Indiana Counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports pheasant stocking is taking place on many game lands. As a reminder, a stocking vehicle has a 150-yard safety zone. “Allow the Pennsylvania Game Commission staff to stock the pheasants and leave before you start hunting the birds,” Campbell said. “Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports an investigation is ongoing regarding road-hunting for turkeys in Economy Borough. A shot at a turkey was fired from a vehicle on Tevebaugh Hollow Road on the morning of Oct. 31. The driver of the vehicle sped from the scene when confronted by the landowner.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell advises members of the public to consult regulations and maps regarding Disease Management Areas to ensure that high-risk parts are not transported outside of the Disease Management Area.

Fayette County Game Warden Bradley Hyde reports an individual has been found to have illegally harvested a bear using bait. Criminal charges are pending.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports four individuals are receiving citations for hunting using bait, taking an antlered deer and antlerless deer using bait and aiding and assisting for taking/possessing unlawful deer. This violation was reported by a Pennsylvania sportsman.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports a Washington County hunter has pleaded guilty for not tagging an antlered deer properly.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports citation has been filed against a hunter who failed to tag a turkey he harvested.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports four warnings have been issued for spotlighting barns and buildings. Spotlighting buildings is an illegal act in Pennsylvania.

Somerset County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports multiple vehicles and ATVs were observed traveling illegally on local state game lands. All responsible parties were identified and will receive citations for traveling on property closed to motorized vehicles.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports hunter participation was high on the opening day of pheasant season. Hunters were actively engaged on State Game Lands 82 and 93 and the conservancy properties.

Somerset County State Game Warden Brian Witherite reports that, while conducting field checks of pheasant hunters, numerous hunters from West Virginia, Maryland and other counties in Pennsylvania were observed. “When asked how they were enjoying the pheasant hunting in Somerset they all were pleased and enjoyed the public access and habitat that we have,” Witherite said.

Somerset County Land Management Group Supervisor Travis Anderson reports he has apprehended several people on state game lands hunting using bait during archery season. Unfortunately, the actions of these individuals closed over 100 acres of public hunting land to other hunters.

Somerset County Land Management Group Supervisor Travis Anderson reports he continues to cite individuals for the illegal operation of ATVs on state game lands.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor advises hunters there is a hunting equivalent to tournament anglers turning in lead-weighted fish. A buck shot unlawfully over bait similarly steals from honest hunters. “If you find bait, file a complaint,” he said.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges have been filed against an individual for hunting over bait on private property while in possession of his wife’s hunting license.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges have been filed against an individual for killing a protected deer during archery season. The deer did not meet the antler restrictions required.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports he was assisted by Special Investigator Shawn Barron and K-9 Ayla to recover shotshell components to successfully find the location the shooter was standing when he fired into multiple safety zones.

Cadet Sheldon Helm, while on field assignment with Game Warden Brian Witherite in Somerset County, reminds successful bear hunters to place a stick or other 3- to 4-inch inside the bear’s mouth to prop it open so Game Commission staff can extract a tooth to determine the bear’s age.

Cadet Sheldon Helm, while on field assignment with Game Warden Brian Witherite in Somerset County, reminds Pennsylvania residents to call 1-833-PGC-HUNT if they want a permit to take possession of a road-killed deer for consumption. Additionally, tagging deer with a harvest tag after hitting a deer does not make the possession legal, a consumption permit must be issued in this case.

Cadet Kyle Lubak reports that, while on field assignment with State Game Warden Ned Kimmel in Indiana County, they investigated an individual who was hunting over bait on state game lands within a Disease Management Area. He had 15 violations in all.

Cadet James Crown, while on field assignment with Game Warden Adam Traynor in Washington County, reports many hunters are waiting in parking lots for pheasant stocking trucks. It is important to remember it’s unlawful to shoot within 150 yards of a Game Commission vehicle that is releasing pheasants.

Cadet Luke Mentzer reports that, while on field assignment with Game Warden Denton Schellhammer in Armstrong County, multiple violations for late spotlighting have been encountered. He reminds the public that recreational spotlighting is unlawful between the hours of 11 p.m. and sunrise.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports spotlighting activity is on the rise. He would like to remind everyone that the legal spotlighting hours end at 11 p.m.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Huntingdon County man was charged with hunting on a closed Sunday. If convicted, he could face fines in excess of $3,000.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports charging two individuals for hunting through the use of bait on opening day of archery deer season. Although it was raining, the two individuals were sheltered within a covered deck in the rear of a warehouse building. A pile of corn and seeds were scattered approximately 40 yards from the blind.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports responding to a possible safety zone violation in Camp Hill. Upon arrival, an archery hunter stated he shot at a large buck with his compound bow and was looking to retrieve the deer. His hunting license was missing his antlered tag because he had harvested a buck several days prior in the same area. He stated that his father still had an antlered deer tag to fill. The arrow was recovered with no blood or hair residue, showing a clean miss. Charged will be filed for attempting to take or kill a second antlered deer (beyond the established season limit).

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports two Franklin County men were charged with unlawful possession of an illegally harvested deer, and another Franklin County man was charged with unlawfully killing an antlerless deer in a WMU for which he did not possess a valid tag.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports two Franklin County men were charged for not wearing the required 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material while hunting deer during the muzzleloader season for antlerless deer.

Snyder County Game Warden Austin Adams reports one person was charged for hunting through the use of bait, one was charged for two unlawful deer, and another was charged for shooting at and injuring someone.