New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 21, 2022

Early Black Bear Season Enforcement (Delaware County)

On Sept. 11, the second day of the early black bear hunting season, ECOs Doig and Woodin received information about a black bear possibly taken unlawfully on private property. The investigation led the officers to a hunter who confirmed the owner of the property had given him permission to hunt there. However, evidence at the scene indicated the bear was taken over bait. New York State Environmental Conservation law prohibits the taking of black bear over bait, and the officers issued a ticket to the hunter for unlawfully taking a black bear and hunting over a pre-established bait pile. The bear was confiscated and donated.

Hawk Rescue

(Westchester County)

On Sept. 7, ECO Franz received a call about an injured hawk located inside the fenced area of a soccer field in the town of Scarsdale. The Officer arrived at the location and discovered the fence was locked and observed the hawk in poor condition, lodged in the top of a garbage can. With the help of Westchester County Parks employees, the Officer gained entrance to the field and recovered the hawk. ECO Franz transported the juvenile red-tailed hawk to a local rehabilitator. The hawk’s condition has improved and the bird is expected to recover.

Special Olympics Fundraiser

(Clinton County)

On Aug. 23, ECO Lacroix, K9 Web, and Lieutenant Younglove attended a fundraising event for the North Country Special Olympics. Athletes and Officers assisted waitstaff with taking orders, delivering meals, and greeting diners. Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Clinton, Franklin, and Essex counties helped with the successful event that will help send athletes to summer, fall, and winter games across New York State.

Net Fishing Violators

(Nassau County)

ECO-led fish checks at Jones Beach in Nassau County resulted in several anglers ticketed for fishing violations. On Aug. 28, at the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station, ECO Pabes observed the town of Hempstead Bay Constables enforcing shellfish regulations at the nearby Short Beach, which is closed for shellfish harvesting during this time of year. As the Bay Constables wrapped up their patrol, Officer Pabes spotted a subject standing awkwardly behind some tall grass, watching the constables leave. Once they were out of sight, the subject collected heavy bags from the vegetation. The ECO then saw the same subject speaking to another person who went right back to digging for clams. Officer Pabes notified the constables who returned to the area. The anglers tried to make a quick getaway to the nearby parking lot, but Officer Pabes intercepted them. The Officers located three bags of approximately 500 hard shell clams in the tall grass. ECO Pabes issued the subjects tickets for taking shellfish from uncertified waters, returnable to Nassau First District Court. On Sept. 3, New York State Park Police notified Officer Pabes after they encountered three anglers with a seine net along Bay Parkway. The men fled into the bushes when approached. ECOs Pabes and Perkins arrived after Park Police located the fishermen. The Officers inspected the buckets and found numerous small bluefish amongst the spearing. The Officers issued tickets to the anglers for taking over-the-limit bluefish and taking food fish by commercial means. Two of the men also received tickets for not having a Marine Registration. All tickets are returnable to Nassau District Court.

Church Mouse? I Mean, Skunk!

(Cattaraugus County)

On Aug. 22, ECO Powers received a phone call from a concerned employee at the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed a skunk had fallen into the window well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was approximately five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well with a skunk, Powers grabbed the snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and attempted to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it into the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.

Long Island Sound Patrol

(Westchester County)

On Aug. 21, ECOs Tompkins and Helmeyer patrolled the Long Island Sound off the coast of Westchester County and checked six boats fishing on the water. During the checks, the Officers located 50 porgy less than the 10-inch minimum size and one out-of-season blackfish. Blackfish season on the Long Island Sound does not open until Oct. 11. Officers issued six tickets to five individuals for possession of under-size fish and possession of fish during the closed season. Approximately one month later on the Long Island Sound, patrols by ECOs Tompkins, Wamsley, Johnson, Read, and Franz resulted in several fishing violations. On Sept. 4, the Officers patrolled Mamaroneck, Larchmont, and New Rochelle and observed anglers taking and keeping undersized and over-the limit fish, as well as fishing without a Marine Registry. The ECOs issued 29 citations for various violations and seized 54 undersized porgy. ECOs released several fish back into the water and donated the remainder to local wildlife rehabilitators.

Suicide Awareness Event

(Greene County)

On Aug. 31, Lieutenant Glorioso, along with ECOs Baur, Smith, and Palmateer, attended the first annual Veteran and First Responder Suicide Awareness event. The event, held at Catskill Point in the village of Catskill and hosted by the Greene County Veterans Service Agency, showcased important information about services available to veterans and first responders struggling with mental health challenges and contemplating suicide. ECOs interacted with event-goers and suggested outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, trapping, and boating as potential hobbies that improve overall health. They also familiarized the public with the role ECOs play each day in protecting New York State’s natural resources.