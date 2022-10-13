Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 14, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports that, on the 2022 opening day of archery deer season, a juvenile from Bunola, hunting for the first time, was found to be hunting using bait, hunting unaccompanied, was in possession of unsigned licenses and had purchased his license without first taking the required Hunter-Trapper Education course. During the investigation, it also was discovered his father had also purchased his first license without completing Hunter-Trapper Education. Multiple charges and warnings arose from this incident.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports two bears were harvested in Allegheny County on opening day, Sept. 17. One was taken in Richland Township and the other in Frazer Township.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports 15 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources employees recently received certification in Hunter-Trapper Education. A course coordinated with DCNR staff from Raccoon Creek State Park was offered to DCNR employees to familiarize them with hunting and trapping in Pennsylvania. Several participants had never hunted or trapped in the past and indicated they now have a better understanding of it.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports investigating an incident where a 9-point buck was taken out of season in the Johnstown area.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports several citations are pending against two individuals for littering, cutting down trees to create shooting lanes and drilling 32 holes and then screwing 32 tree steps into two trees. The incident occurred on State Game Land 223.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports recent Hunter-Trapper Education classes resulted in over 70 students successfully being certified. “We look forward to seeing them in the field this fall,” he said.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports calls concerning baited properties have been coming in. As a reminder, if hunters plan to hunt in an area that was baited previously, all source of the bait has to be removed, including its residue, 30 days prior to hunting that area.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges filed against three individuals for hunting over bait during the WMU 2B archery deer season opener. One did not have a valid hunting license.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports conducting a ride along with a local magisterial district judge in preparation for the start of hunting season. Interactions like these help strengthen familiarity with game laws and the areas in wardens work.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports recent complaints about e-bikes being used on state game lands, which is unlawful.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports two individuals who were unlawfully camping on game lands face numerous citations. Their violations also included parking in front of an emergency roadway and possessing alcohol.

Franklin County Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man and woman both were charged with the possession of various controlled substances and paraphernalia on state forest property.

Franklin County Warden Philip Bietsch reminds migratory game bird hunters that the migratory game bird license is required when hunting doves. The federal duck stamp and migratory game bird license are both required when hunting ducks and geese.