Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 7, 2022

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Team/August

Warden Anthony Arndt assisted the Sheboygan Falls Police Department and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with a burglary in progress. A person recently released from incarceration for trespassing/resisting and disorderly conduct had attempted to force entry into a residence and business, later hiding in a nearby motorhome. Arndt assisted with taking the man into custody and searching the area for an accomplice.

Warden Arndt assisted the Kiel Police Department with a brief pursuit that ended with a crash adjacent to a local tavern during a city-wide picnic. The driver was found in possession of open intoxicants and paraphernalia that tested positive for cocaine, and was arrested for OWI.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, responded to a call from a citizen regarding the illegal disposal of hazardous waste. During investigation, Hankee discovered an individual had purchased five semi-trailers of used light bulbs containing commercial florescent and mercury and paid a second individual to dispose of the light bulbs illegally on property not owned by either person. During the disposal, the second individual used a tractor and front-end loader to break hundreds of bulbs and push a large amount of them into a flowing stream. Hankee took enforcement action. Hankee also is working with DNR hazardous waste staff to ensure proper clean-up.

Racine, Kenosha Team/August

Wardens on the Racine and Kenosha team patrolled Richard Bong State Recreation Area during the Phish concert at the outdoor Alpine Valley Music Theatre at East Troy. Many campers at the property also attended the weekend concert. The wardens responded to numerous complaints of illegal drugs, OWI, illegal campers and noise complaints. The wardens made arrests for motor vehicle OWI, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Mike Hirschboeck, of Waterford, and a local community service officer, Michael Neu, concluded a case in Twin Lakes involving a person who illegally shot several geese with a rifle during the closed season. The man was upset about bird feces on his lawn. The man also was found to have never completed hunter safety and did not possess any hunting licenses or waterfowl stamps. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Smith teamed with DNR waterways staff to address ongoing illegal dredging violations associated with the use of muck fans. Smith attended a local lake management meeting and educated several lake owners throughout the summer months.

Warden Smith assisted at the Wisconsin State Fair DNR exhibit. Smith worked with other DNR employees to answer many questions from the public and interact with fair attendees, many of which were unfamiliar with the state’s natural resources or the role of the DNR.

Warden Alex Basting was patrolling Richard Bong State Recreation Area when he contacted a vehicle operator at the entrance of the park. Basting determined the operator to be intoxicated and enforcement action was taken.

Milwaukee/Ozaukee/Washington County Team/August

Warden Erik Anderson, of Milwaukee County, participated in a back-to-school carnival that was put on by the Hmong American Friendship Association. This event resulted in approximately 300 contacts with youths and their parents in an inner-city community.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team/August

Warden Matt Koshollek, of Dane County, assisted the McFarland Police Department with a late night OWI arrest. A person reported a truck driving on a rim in McFarland through a neighborhood. McFarland police officers located a tire tread in the road and then found rim marks in the road that led back to a house. The truck had a blown front passenger tire and was parked in the driveway. The driver was contacted, did a field sobriety test and was arrested for second offense OWI. The driver also had a prior conviction for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Wisconsin.

Wardens Ryan Caputo and Matthew Koshollek, both of Dane County, dealt with an issue of poison being placed on state lands to kill raccoons. The wardens located the suspect and found he had placed the poison a month prior to kill raccoons. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, responded to a boat accident on Lake Wisconsin. Victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wardens Henry Bauman, of Madison, and Pete McCormick, of Poynette, participated and engaged students of the STEAM camp held at the DNR’s Fitchburg office. The day was spent learning about the DNR, fisheries and facets of the state’s natural resources.

Wardens Pete McCormick and Derek Hansen, of Devil’s Lake State Park, contacted two individuals who were camping at Devil’s Lake without a reservation. During the contact, one of the individuals opened the car door and the wardens detected a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Sauk County Team/August

Warden Nick Engelhardt, of Wisconsin Dells, assisted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department with investigating a UTV accident where a 17-year-old was operating in a careless manner and rolled a UTV along a town road near Mirror Lake State Park. No injuries occurred due to all passengers wearing required safety equipment. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Engelhardt contacted a group of individuals in Devils Lake State Park after hours. Engelhardt found an individual to be in possession of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Warden Keith Meverden, of Sauk City, responded to a citizen call regarding an intoxicated person who got into a vehicle and drove off with several other passengers in the vehicle at Devil’s Lake State Park. Meverden located the vehicle a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was arrested for OWI and also cited for operating without a driver’s license.

Wardens Mason Weber and Matt Weseli, both of Devil’s Lake State Park, observed an intoxicated male in the park after hours. The individual was found to have taken heroin earlier in the evening and still possessed drug paraphernalia. The individual also had two felony warrants and was arrested for the warrants and given citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal substance.

Warden Weber observed a vehicle driver failing to honor a stop sign and conducted a traffic stop. Upon contact, the operator stated his driver’s license was at his residence. Information of the operator was gathered, and it was found that he did not possess a valid license. A citation was issued for operation of vehicle without a driver’s license.

Warden Weber was contacted by Sauk County dispatch for lost hikers after dark in Devil’s Lake State Park. The hikers were located on the east bluff and transported back to their vehicle.

Warden Weber was patrolling Pewits Nest State Natural Area and observed individual’s cliff jumping in the posted closed area. Contact was made and citations were issued to the group for closed area use.

Warden Weber received a call of a fallen hiker on the East Bluff Trail. Weber responded to the scene with Baraboo fire chief, who arrived on the scene to find the victim being assisted by other visitors. The victim was transported to UW Hospital by helicopter for treatment of injuries.

Dodgeville Team/August

Warden Michael Williams, of Richland County, attended the NWTF Jake and Jenny Day at the Richland Archery Club. The event is held annually and was a success, with multiple kids attending. Events included 3D archery targets, shooting BB guns and .22s, a fishing and casting station, shed hunting, and simulated blood tracking.

Warden Mike Burns patrolled New Glarus Woods State Park for a complaint of an individual camping without paying camping fees. The individual had been contacted and removed numerous times by staff. The individual was contacted by the Green County Sheriff’s Department earlier that morning. Burns located and contacted the individual camping without paying fees at 11 p.m. Burns cited the individual for failing to pay multiple days’ worth of camping fees.

Rock River Team/August

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, was checking anglers along Beaver Dam Lake when he contacted two individuals who did not have fishing licenses. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, and Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, took enforcement action against a person selling wild fish.

Warden Mannes, while on patrol in Riverbend Park in Horicon, saw an individual fishing with four rods in the Rock River and then place one of the poles on the bank. Upon contact, Mannes found the other three poles to have two hooks each. The individual was found to be fishing with a total of seven hooks. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bob Miller, of Watertown, took enforcement action against an individual for operating a boat with expired registration in Ixonia.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, observed an ATV operator running on the roadway without having its headlights on. After conducting a traffic stop for the headlight violation, enforcement actions were taken for the headlight violation and other issues found upon the traffic stop.

Wardens Brooks and Johnson were checking anglers along the Rock River in Janesville when they spoke with one angler who was found to be in possession of an undersized smallmouth bass. The bass was released into the water and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brooks and a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department were working boating enforcement on the Rock River. They contacted a boat displaying expired registration, later determining the registration was expired and the current owner of the boat had never registered it in his name. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Johnson took enforcement actions against two individuals fishing from shore at Gibbs Lake after the investigation found neither had a valid fishing license – and one had fishing privileges previously revoked.

Warden Johnson contacted a group of people who were fishing on the banks of Storrs Lake. Prior to the contact, Johnson detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the group. Upon contact, an individual admitted to possession marijuana. Another person in the group was found to have more drugs and drug paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Johnson observed a person fishing with four lines along the Rock River in Janesville. Upon contact, the person admitted to having four hooks in the water. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Johnson and Brooks observed a motorboat being operated on Storrs Lake without registration being displayed. The wardens contacted the boat operator and found several violations, including no wearable lifejackets on board and underage drinking. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, contacted a group of anglers along the Rock River in Janesville. During the license check, Schumacher found a nonresident member of the party did not have a valid Wisconsin fishing license despite knowing one was required to fish. Enforcement action was taken.