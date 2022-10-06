Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 7, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Jo Daviess Couny, CPO Hoftender and CPO Meinders responded to a partially sunken boat off Schumacher Island in East Dubuque. East Dubuque and Dubuque fire were called to set up a boom to contain gas that was leaking into the water. The situation is currently under investigation.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman along with Utica FD and EMS, responded to an injured individual who had been struck by a falling tree at the Starved Rock State Park campground. The individual had been sitting at the site’s picnic table when the tree fell on her. She got partially under the table before it struck her. She was flown to a Level 1 trauma center due to possible internal injuries. Her husband and son had just gotten up from the table minutes prior to the incident.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch noticed two individuals carrying three bags full of small trees and wildflowers in Rock Cut State Park. The individuals admitted to digging the plants up at Rock Cut in order to take them home. CPO Roesch issued a citation and warning for cut/destroying vegetation in a state park.

In Winnebago County, CPO Swanson cited a 21-year-old Harvard man for fishing without a license on the Rock River. The man claimed he was not fishing and denied having any fish however CPO Swanson observed him fishing and found a bag of fish in his possession.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott was on patrol near Argyle Lake State Park when he observed a silver scooter approaching his location from the north. The driver stopped in the roadway upon seeing the CPO squad. The driver did not have a stop sign at this junction but remained stopped in the roadway and made hand motions for the CPO to leave his stopped position and go ahead of him. After a brief moment, the driver of the scooter continued on the roadway southbound. Upon following the scooter, the CPO observed the scooter enter the oncoming lane of traffic with then re-enter the proper lane without signaling. The scooter did not have a visible Illinois registration and a traffic stop was initiated. As a result, the driver was found to be operating an unregistered vehicle while his driver’s license status was revoked. The driver was issued a citation with a mandatory notice to appear for driving while revoked. The driver also received written warnings for improper lane usage, no registration, and improper/fail to signal.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson responded to a call for a domestic incident near Farmington, Illinois. The call referenced a male subject who refused to take prescribed medication, subsequently, there was a disagreement at the residence in a rural area north of Farmington. Additionally, it was reported the male subject had previously had violent encounters with law enforcement. Upon responding, the male subject was secured and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland was informed by a site tech at Silver Springs State Park that a vehicle had just driven past him and he could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle. CPO Bergland located the vehicle and stopped it. When Bergland approached the vehicle he could smell cannabis as well. When asked, the driver produced a glass pipe with burnt cannabis in it as well as a grinder with cannabis in it as well. The driver was issued a citation for the cannabis violation as well as a citation for no insurance and a warning for expired registration.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber received a complaint of Unlawful Dumping Of Trash On Private Property. A local farmer in Limestone, Illinois, located a pile of trash dumped on one of his properties near Kankakee. The landowner and CPO Farber worked together to identify the potential violator. A suspect was identified and located. After a brief interview, the violator admitted to unlawfully dumping the trash and was issued a citation and a mandatory court date at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

In Will County, while patrolling a river in southwestern Will County, CPO Prasun observed a boat under way with a child passenger who was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). Upon making contact with the operator, CPO Prasun determined the boat operator was not wearing a safety cut-off lanyard as required and the battery terminals were unshielded. The operator was issued a citation for the PFD violation and a written warning for the other two violations.

In Lake County, while conducting a boat patrol on the Fox Chain of Lakes, CPO Reid and CPO Semenik observed a boat operator violating a posted “No Wake” zone. The operator was inside a no wake zone, fully under way while towing passengers on a tube. The passengers on the tubes did not have life jackets and there were passengers on the boat, unlawfully outside of the passenger compartment. The operator was arrested for careless operation of a watercraft and unlawful passenger location. Several additional written warnings also were issued.

In Lake County, CPO Winters and Kelley conducted recreational boating enforcement on the Chain O lakes. A total of four citations and 15 written warnings were issued. The four citations issued were all for children under 13 years of age without a PFD. The 15 written warnings were issued for various violations, including other PFD violations, registration violations, passenger location, and other safety equipment.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley received a call from the Hancock County Sheriff’s office regarding a man with a Nuisance Deer Removal permit shooting deer from his truck from the highway. CPO Wheatley made contact with all parties involved. After a brief investigation and series of questioning, CPO Wheatley cited the man for shooting deer from the highway and using a vehicle to assist in taking of whitetail deer. The man also was issued written warnings for an uncased and loaded gun in the vehicle.

In Cass County, CPOs Wahlbrink and Thornley completed an investigation involving the unlawful take of five deer over the past two years. The offender, who was issued 27 citations, has had his hunting privileges suspended for decades due to numerous other wildlife offenses. The 27 charges ranged from petty offenses to felony resource theft. The civil penalty for the five deer totaled $13,500.

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink investigated a complaint of an individual spring turkey hunting without permission from the landowner. A trail camera photographed the suspect walking on the property while dressed in camouflage and carrying a shotgun. The suspect was later identified, and it was discovered that his FOID card had been revoked years prior. CPO Wahlbrink tracked down the individual and issued him a notice to appear.

In Clark County, CPO Hyatt received information from a local fish biologist and IEPA of a fish kill in Northeast Clark County by Dennison and going into Indiana. Investigation is still pending.

In DeWitt County, CPO Reeves located a sexual predator at Clinton Lake Beach. The person was prohibited from entering a state recreational area due to their status as a sexual predator that is required to register. The subject was asked to leave the beach and removed from the Clinton Lake State Recreational Area. A field report will be submitted to the Dewitt County State’s Attorney’s Officer for the filing of charges.

In McLean County, CPO Williams patrolled Moraine View State Park. CPO Williams observed an individual fishing by the boat launch inside the state park. CPO Williams conducted a fishing compliance check on the individual. The individual produced a resident fishing license, but a California ID. CPO Williams investigated further and found the individual to be a sexual predator and was prohibited from being in the state park. The individual admitted to being a registered sexual predator. The individual was instructed to leave the park. The individual complied. CPO Williams filed charges with the McLean County State’s Attorney on the individual.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was patrolling Eldon Hazlet State park and received a call from the telecommunicators about a single-vehicle accident inside the park. Upon arrival the CPO noticed an overturned vehicle with no one inside. The CPO thought the driver had been thrown from the vehicle and began looking for an injured person around the area. A few moments later, a single female who was distraught, came walking down the road and told the CPO she was the driver. She began to cry and told the CPO she was looking for her phone which was thrown from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and the car was towed.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers was called to a traffic accident at the World Shooting and Recreational. A subject backed out of a parking spot and struck a vehicle that parked in the opposite row. The vehicle drove off. A person on-site observed the incident and reported it. The driver of the vehicle was located and was issued a citation.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers received a call from a woman. The woman stated that the night before she hit an opossum with a hoe because it was in her carport and she thought it was attacking her. The next morning she found the opossum dead and it had babies. CPO Sievers went to her house to collect the baby opossums and delivered them to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner and Binsbacher received a report of fishing without permission and arrived at the location a short time later. When they arrived they found two individuals fishing and received information that another fisherman was attempting to flee the area. CPO Schachner and Binsbacher eventually rounded up all three individuals. All three individuals were issued multiple citations and one individual was found to be in possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana.

In Washington County, CPO Schachner assisted CPO Binsbacher with investigating a complaint of deer violations. After investigation and interviews, a Missouri resident received citations and a mandatory court appearance for violations in 2021. Three citations were issued for unlawful take of deer and one citation for falsification of address information. Nine additional written warnings were issued and five total deer racks were seized.

In Marion County, while patrolling toward Raccoon Lake in Centralia, CPO Swindle observed a white four-door sedan traveling in the opposite direction, veering right and driving off the steep embankment causing damage to the front end. CPO Swindle made contact with the operator and three passengers. All occupants appeared to be intoxicated. None of the passengers spoke English. The operator had no identification. CPO Swindle conducted HGN but was unable to complete the remaining SFST. Based on the smell of alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver, and the results of his HGN, CPO Swindle made the arrest for DUI. The evidentiary breath test provided a breath sample measured at .165. The male subject was booked at the Marion County Jail where he posted bail shortly after.