Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 16, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports seeing over 200 doves in managed dove fields in Westmoreland and Indiana counties. Both dove fields produced good crops of sunflowers, millet and wheat this year – all thanks to the Indiana and Armstrong crews.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports seeing many hen turkeys and their poults on state game lands. “It was a good year for the turkey population,” he said.

Beaver County Game Warden Michael Yeck reports a trailer load of household trash and debris recently was found dumped on a Hunter Access property in Big Beaver Borough. A search of material uncovered paperwork, which led to the source. Through interviews, it was determined the current homeowner recently cleared out, remodeled, and moved into the residence while a third party was to haul the discarded material to an approved landfill. The person responsible for dumping the material was charged for the violation and cleaned up all materials that were dumped.

Greene County Game Warden Tanner Hazlett reminds the public that fall brings hunting seasons, and asks hunters to review laws and regulations before heading afield.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports seeing numerous bucks while patrolling state game lands. Many are still traveling in bachelor groups and have some nice antlers.

Somerset County Game Warden Ned Kimmel observed hunters on a Red Tag property hunting without the required fluorescent orange clothing. All laws and regulations relating to hunting in the firearms deer season apply to Red Tag hunting, as well.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that he worked as resident instructor at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Harrisburg for July.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he recently encountered a suspicious person on game lands in York County, but was unable to find any active violation. Just days later, the same individual was encountered by Game Warden Justin Ritter in the same parking lot and was caught littering and committing other acts.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports she responded to an Operation Game Thief submission regarding a video posted to Snapchat showing a person stomping on and killing a protected bat species. The individual responsible for killing the bat is being charged. In addition, the individual who recorded the video is also being charged for aiding and abetting the unlawful taking of wildlife.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with control of property/disorderly conduct when he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia while on a Hunter Access property.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports an Adams County woman was warned for casting rays of artificial light on a building while spotlighting.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports multiple Franklin County individuals were warned for closure when they were found in areas posted close after 10 p.m.