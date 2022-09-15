Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 16, 2022

DISTRICT 1

CO Phil Helminen assisted the Iron Mountain Police Department with a suspect who was involved in an assault and had barricaded himself inside of a camper behind a residence. It was initially reported the suspect had assaulted a female and was inside of the camper with a gun. The suspect opened the door and displayed a knife several times and refused to come out. A perimeter was established, and a brief time later the suspect was taken into custody.

CO Alex VanWagner responded, along with Iron County deputies and a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper, to a report of an accidental gunshot wound at a residence in Iron County. Trauma care was provided on scene and the subject was airlifted out to receive advanced medical care.

DISTRICT 2

CO Steve Butzin was on patrol when he was advised by Delta County Central Dispatch of a paddle boat that was taking on water in Little Bay de Noc. CO Butzin was able to respond to the location of the paddle boat and observed that it had taken on a large amount of water. The individuals operating the paddle boat had drifted over a mile away from where they left due to high winds. CO Butzin was able to bring the two individuals aboard his patrol boat and transport them back to their residence. The Delta County Sheriff’s Department also responded to assist in recovering the paddle boat as it could not be towed and had to be loaded onto another vessel for transport.

COs Robert Freeborn and Michael Evink assisted in locating subjects involved in a vehicle pursuit with the MSP. The vehicle’s driver was said to have an open felony and a misdemeanor warrant as well as drugs inside the car. Upon the attempted stop by an MSP trooper, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed in a rural area of Cooks. The COs arrived within minutes of the vehicle going off-road through wooded trails and corn fields. Later that evening the passenger was located but the driver was unable to be found. The next morning, CO Freeborn was advised by a camp owner in Cooks that his camp was broken into the previous night and that someone had slept there. The suspect left plenty of DNA evidence behind which was collected by the MSP. The wanted driver is the prime suspect in the breaking and entry. The investigation is still pending, and several new charges will be sought on the driver through the MSP.

DISTRICT 3

CO Sidney Collins received a complaint of a suspicious camper that was left in a remote area of Montmorency County. CO Collins located the camper and upon checking the identification numbers, it was determined the camper was stolen out of Mio back in May. CO Collins was able to contact the owners of the camper and have it returned to them. CO Collins continues assisting the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Department with the case.

CO Sidney Collins responded to a boating accident in Montmorency County on East Twin Lake. A young boy was swimming around and under a rental pontoon boat when a family member accidentally put the boat in gear. The child was struck by the propeller on several parts of his body. The child was airlifted to Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

COs Paul Fox and Dan Liestenfeltz conducted a targeted boating under the influence (BUI) patrol on Grand Lake in Presque Isle County during a busy weekend. The COs were on the lake for approximately 10 minutes before stopping a vessel for improper registration. Upon contact with the vessel operator, CO Liestenfeltz observed signs of intoxication. Further investigation, standard field sobriety tests (SFSTs), and a preliminary breath test (PBT) determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol and was nearly twice the legal limit of intoxication. The subject was arrested and lodged for operating a motorized vessel while intoxicated.

CO Dan Liestenfeltz was patrolling through Otsego County when he heard a medical complaint get paged out over the radio. The complaint was that a juvenile female had attempted suicide in the garage and the parents were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). CO Liestenfeltz responded and took over CPR and monitored the situation until EMS arrived. Every attempt was made to revive the subject; however, she unfortunately passed away.

DISTRICT 4

CO Patrick McManus assisted National Park Service rangers, the MSP, and Benzie County Sheriff’s Department with a group “saturation patrol” along the Platte River in Benzie County. The annual patrol is designed to not only enforce multiple laws spread among different jurisdictions, but also act as a highly visible deterrent for the thousands of visitors who flock to the river each day. Canoe/kayak without a personal flotation device (PFD), minor in possession of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of cocaine, and multiple motor vehicle moving violations were just a few of the violations that were encountered during the patrol.

CO Josiah Killingbeck had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and while walking back to his patrol vehicle, observed a vehicle coming from the opposite direction towards him that was traveling at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached CO Killingbeck’s location, it came across the center line into the lane that he was in as if in an attempt to strike him. He was able to get out of the vehicle’s path and it missed him by inches. CO Killingbeck called out on the radio regarding the vehicle and cleared the current stop to attempt to catch up to the vehicle. CO Killingbeck observed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. He also observed that the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and then pulled into a yard. Contact was made and interviews were conducted. A citation was issued for the violations.

COs Zack Walters, Joshua Reed, and PCO Cheyanna Langworthy, attended hunter’s safety at the Haymarsh Hunt Club in Mecosta County. There were approximately 30 students who attended. CO Walters and PCO Langworthy presented on the importance of hunter’s safety, wildlife conservation, being safe and responsible, as well as common conservation laws.

CO Ben Shively was responding to another complaint in Oceana County when he observed thick black smoke behind a barn. CO Shively advised central dispatch of the smoke and contacted a male subject behind the barn. The subject advised he was attempting to smoke out a woodchuck from a hole. The hole was next to plastic culvert tubes which were stacked in weeds next to a tree where a smoke bomb caught the weeds and then the culverts and tree on fire. CO Shively was able to use his backpack water tank to prevent the fire from spreading to a barn until the Shelby Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.

DISTRICT 5

COs Jeff Goss and Phil Hudson, along with a deputy from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, recently teamed up to work the annual Charity Island Fun Run on Saginaw Bay. The law enforcement presence focused on safety and alcohol violation enforcement. As the day progressed, the boats that attended were met with increasingly high wind and waves. Most of the vessels were forced to head back to the mainland early due to the rough waters on the bay. It was reported to be a safe event for all who attended.

DISTRICT 6

While contacting anglers on an inland lake on the Isabella/Clare County line, CO Mike Haas witnessed a watercraft operating across the lake after sunset without navigation lights. The CO was able to contact the boat operator at the launch. Further investigation revealed that the vessel was unregistered, and the operator had an arrest warrant issued. He was advised and released for the warrant and received a citation for the marine violations.

COs Marissa Hassevoort, Michael Lator, and Dan Robinson taught a boater safety course to the cadets attending the Mt. Pleasant youth academy. The students were taught the materials and had the chance to hear about firsthand experiences from the COs teaching the course. Twenty-two students were in attendance and completed the course. On the last day, the students had the opportunity to operate small patrol boats, practice “man overboard” drills, and practice the marine “rules of the road.” CO Jake Daniel and Lieutenant Jeremy Payne assisted on the last day providing boats and experience.

DISTRICT 7

CO Sam Schluckbier was able to locate a litter suspect from an investigation he began back in March of 2022. A large pile of household trash, flooring, and construction materials was found in the Allegan State Game Area. After searching through the litter, he was able to locate a potential suspect name. The suspect, however, was difficult to track down and multiple attempts were made unsuccessfully. CO Schluckbier eventually located the suspect’s current residence and conducted an interview. The suspect claims he hired someone to dump the trash legally, but he would not provide that individual’s name or phone number. The suspect did admit the items found were previously his and he would accept the consequences. A citation was issued for littering on public property.

CO Cameron Wright was patrolling in St. Joseph County when he pulled into a public boating access site to launch his patrol boat. He noticed a truck parked in a non-designated area that was blocking half of the entrance drive. The driver appeared to be sleeping and was not immediately responsive. CO Wright made contact and learned that the subject had been arrested the night prior for OWI. The subject said that due to his exhaustion from spending the night in jail, he decided to park his vehicle and “take a nap.” The man then proceeded to back his vehicle out of the way so that he was not blocking the drive. While doing so, the subject ended up crashing into the nearby bushes. CO Wright then began to ask more questions and ultimately located four empty vodka bottles in the vehicle. CO Wright conducted SFSTs on the subject. The subject was later arrested for operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol blood content of .17, which was his second OWI offense in less than 14 hours.

DISTRICT 8

DISTRICT 9

CO David Schaumburger stopped an ORV on the roadway in Washtenaw County. The operator was cooperative; however, he had a suspended driver’s license and was operating on a public highway in a county closed to ORV traffic. The driver was cited for operating on the roadway.

CO David Schaumburger made several positive contacts at the Wyandotte boat ramp during his AIS enforcement efforts. All the vessels that were leaving the parking lot had drained their live well, pulled the bilge plugs and removed the weeds from their trailer. CO Schaumburger applauded their efforts.

CO Cody Bourgeois was patrolling the northern part of Oakland County when he observed an ORV rider operating a four-wheeler without a helmet. CO Bourgeois initiated his emergency lights and the operator pulled over. CO Bourgeois also observed that the quad had no ORV licenses. The operator stated he did not know he needed ORV licenses. CO Bourgeois issued the operator a citation for failure to license ORV and gave him a warning for not having a helmet.

CO Bob Watson responded to a complaint of possible permanent camping and drug use on the Port Huron SGA. CO Watson located the suspects who admitted to living within the state game area for the past couple of weeks. No drugs were found. CO Watson issued a citation for camping between May 15 to Sept. 20 within the state game area.

CO Brad Silorey was on ORV patrol in Macomb County when a 911 call was dispatched to state and county regarding a plane crash at the Ray Township Community Airport. CO Silorey was nearby and responded. CO Silorey was the first to respond to the scene and observed a large black plume of smoke coming from the tree line at the end of the runway. CO Silorey rushed to the scene of the crash and found multiple people stumbling out of the woods from the burning plane along with several bystanders assisting. After accounting for all the occupants of the plane, CO Silorey notified dispatch that all three occupants needed medical attention and suffered from severe burns and impact injuries. Fearing that medical personnel would have issues getting to the injured, CO Silorey assisted them into the bed of his truck and transported them to the runway, which was approximately 100 yards across a tilled field. Once at the runway, medical and sheriff deputies arrived shortly after.

CO Nicholas Ingersoll was patrolling Pointe Mouillee State Game Area when he contacted a vehicle in one of the parking lots. CO Ingersoll spoke with the driver who immediately appeared extremely nervous and was shaking while talking with CO Ingersoll. While talking with the individual and his pregnant girlfriend, CO Ingersoll noticed a straw in the driver’s door with a white powdery substance on it. CO Ingersoll asked if he could search the car, and the driver stated “Yes, but do you have to?” After several minutes of talking with both of them, the pregnant girlfriend finally admitted to having drugs in her purse. The driver (her boyfriend) quickly advised they were his and it was heroin in her purse. All narcotics were seized and will be tested by the MSP Crime Laboratory. Charges will be sought through the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO Martin Lawrence along with other COs and multiple agencies all attended the 38th Annual Metro Detroit Youth Day on Belle Isle. There were many children and their parents who attended the event giving them the opportunity to learn and ask questions to each department.

COs Ariel Young and Dan Walzak were patrolling Belle Isle together when they observed a vehicle carelessly operating down Riverbank. A stop of the vehicle was initiated, and it was determined that the owner of the vehicle failed to insure it. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was cited for careless operation.

CO Keven Luther conducted two Belle Isle Park patrols. CO Luther issued four citations over the course of the two days. Two wrong way driver citations and two failures to stop at traffic device citations were issued.

CO David Schaumburger responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle injury crash on Belle Isle. After providing aid to one of the drivers, a lengthy investigation was conducted because the drivers had conflicting stories of what occurred. One of the drivers said the other vehicle turned left in front of him from the far-right lane; the other vehicle said she turned left from the left lane and the vehicle came out of nowhere and T-boned her. With the help of a Detroit police officer, the CO examined the tire impressions left on the pavement and where the two vehicles came to a stop and concluded that the two vehicles were traveling on Central Avenue, two abreast in the single left lane. The first vehicle turned left from the right side of the left lane, while the other vehicle went straight from the left side of the left lane when the two collided.

While working Belle Isle, Sgt. Jason Becker noticed a vehicle parked on the grass between the Iron Belle Trail and the break wall. Sgt. Becker contacted the owner who was fishing along the break wall. The subject stated that he had a hard time walking and decided to drive around the barricades to park closer to the water. Sgt. Becker asked to see the subject’s fishing license, which he stated was left at home. While conversing with the subject, Sgt. Becker observed alcoholic beverages next to his fishing gear. The subject was warned for having alcohol on Belle Isle and not having his fishing license on his person while fishing. The subject was issued a citation for parking in a non-designated area.