Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 9, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Bureau County, CPO Scott Wagner while conducting boat safety inspections at the Barto Landing boat ramp in Spring Valley found a boater had purchased a boat and failed to register the boat in his name. The boater was cited for a registration violation and warnings for other minor boat infractions.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner while checking fishermen along the Illinois River found individual fishing on private property without the property owner’s consent. The fisherman was cited for the violation.

In LaSalle County,CPO Wagner while conducting sport fish enforcement along the Illinois River near Peru cited fishermen for fishing without a fishing license.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman responded to a boat accident on the Illinois River. A large recreational boat had completed fueling at a local marina. An explosion occurred while the boat was stilled tied up to the dock. A total of 17 people were on board, 12 were transported to local hospitals, and 1 was life-flighted to a trauma 1 hospital. One marina employee was injured and transported to a local hospital. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. CPO Kaufman was assisted by SGT Wire, CPO Murry, and CPO Wagner.

In Fulton County, CPO Elliott and CPO Thompson were on patrol conducting boating enforcement on the Spoon River in Fulton County, CPOs observed three jon boats operating in a careless manner no more than 50 feet from the London Mills boat ramp. The boats were each observed operating in a figure 8 pattern to create large unpredictable wakes. Subsequently, the operators of each boat were observed attempting to “ramp” the wakes created by one another. In doing so, on several occasions the boats narrowly missed colliding with one another by mere inches, creating very unsafe boating conditions. CPOs intervened and summoned the boats back to the ramp for inspections. During an inspection, CPOs noted a large number of beer cans in the watercraft, and the two operators displayed signs of impairment. Upon conducting standardized field sobriety tests, the two operators were placed under arrest for OUI and subsequently provided a sample of their breath disclosing BACs of .116 and .197. In addition to OUI, the operators were issued citations for careless operation of a watercraft and additional safety equipment violations.

In Tazewell County, Region 1 District 7 Officer Finn was patrolling Spring Lake when he observed a couple of fishing. A license check revealed the man was not in possession of a fishing license and was wanted on a warrant out of Fulton County. The fisherman was not able to post bond and was transported to the Tazewell County Jail.

In JoDaveiss County, CPO Hoftender issued a citation to an Oklahoma man for fishing without a nonresident license at Apple River Canyon State Park, after the man and his friend walked around a barricade to fish. Both the Oklahoma man and his friend were issued written warnings for entering the closed park.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, CPOs Kelley and Reid responded to a complaint of an accident at the Chain O Lakes horse rental. Approximately eight Brownie scouts were beginning a trail ride when one of the girls fell off her horse. This started a chain reaction leading to four other girls also falling off their horses. All of the girls were examined by local ambulance crews. One girl was transported for further evaluation, while the other girls were found to be shaken but unhurt.

In Lake County, CPO Reid conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving erratically at Illinois Beach State Park. The driver immediately exhibited indicators of impairment and there was an unsecured toddler in the back seat. The driver was subsequently arrested for Felony DUI with a BAC of .201 and additional charges for DUI Alcohol, No Valid Drivers License, No Insurance, Failure to Secure Child in Restraint System, and Unlawful Possession of Alcohol were issued.

In Grundy County, While conducting sport fishing enforcement at a state lake in Grundy County, CPO Prasun checked a fisherman with over the limit of fish and issued him a citation for the violation.

In Grundy County, While at a department boat ramp in Grundy County, CPO Prasun conducted several boating safety inspections. One operator was seen operating a boat in a reckless manner. After a brief investigation, it was determined the operator was intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol. The operator was issued two citations for O.U.I. and a written warning for no fire extinguisher, no safety cut-off lanyard, uncovered battery terminals, having an unserviceable type IV PFD, and having an unnumbered watercraft.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot responded to a dumping complaint on the East side of the county. After a brief investigation, violators were located, cited for the dumping of trash on private/public property, and a large amount of garbage was removed by the violator.

In Will County, While patrolling a department-owned boat ramp in Will County, CPO Prasun observed a person operating a boat with a child under thirteen years old who was not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) as required. The operator was issued a citation for the violation and a written warning for a passenger location violation, no type IV PFD, uncovered batteries, no sounding device, and having an unnumbered watercraft.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Morgan County, CPO Gerdes conducted an investigation into reports of illegal woodchuck trapping in Jacksonville. The investigation revealed a local man had been trapping woodchucks in a residential area without a trapping license and using untagged traps. The man admitted to the violations and was issued a citation.

In Mason County, CPO Gerdes and CPO Wahlbrink conduct a recreational boating enforcement detail on the Illinois River near Havana. Numerous vessel safety inspections were completed during the detail, and the majority of boaters were found to be compliant with all rules and regulations. Seven written warnings were issued for various minor violations.

In Cumberland County, CPO Hyatt received a call from a Greenup resident who reported a baby opossum found in their residence, upon arrival CPO Hyatt located a family of opossums and was able to retrieve them and relocated them to timber in Cumberland County.

In Shelby County, CPO Viverito conducted a fish inspection along the Kaskaskia River. Two individuals were bank fishing with a blue bucket sitting between them. CPO Viverito discovered four sauger that were smaller than the legal length limit. One of the men, an Arkansas resident, had received a citation for fishing without a license two weeks prior.

In DeWitt Cunty, CPO Workman was on routine patrol at Clinton Lake. CPO Workman checked many fishermen that day. CPO Workman noticed a bucket in the back of a pick-up truck containing crappies, which appeared less than 9 inches. CPO Workman sat back and waited for the operator to return. When the operator returned, CPO Workman performed a check and measured each of the fish. CPO Workman discovered two crappies under 9 inches. One citation was issued.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley completed his investigation on a dumping case in Panther Creek in Bowen. Through a lot of legwork, computer work, and speaking with neighbors, CPO Wheatley was able to identify possible suspects that lived near the dumping area. CPO Wheatley conducted a short interview with the suspects and was able to gain a confession. CPO Wheatley issued a citation for the unlawful dumping.

In Macon County, CPO Noah Workman responded to a boat accident on the Sangamon River in Macon County. CPO Workman interviewed the individual who was involved in the accident. CPO Workman went back to the scene and investigated the accident.

In Jersey County, While working a special event, the Pere Marquette State Park Fishing Fair, CPO Gushleff received a complaint from the Park Superintendent. Horseback riders on the Park Horse trail complained that someone was camping on the horse trail. CPO Gushleff went and investigated the complaint. CPO Gushleff found a tent on the horse trail and seized it. CPO Gushleff left a seizure tag with contact information on it. On the next date, a subject called CPO Gushleff asked about the seizure tag. CPO Gushleff advised the subject that the horse trails are not designated camping areas, and he cannot camp there. The subject stated he is indigent and was basically homeless. He did tell CPO Gushleff he just got a job and is trying to get back on his feet. CPO Gushleff met the subject and returned his tent back to him. A written warning was issued after CPO Gushleff informed the subject of some of the Administrative Rules about camping.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Hamilton County, CPO Skelton Patrolled Hamilton and Wayne Counties Writing multiple citations and warnings for violations related to the boat code. During his checks, CPO Skelton discovered a subject who had a warrant for failing to appear in court. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the closest jail.

In Fayette County, While On Patrol on the Kaskaskia River in Fayette County CPO Roper observed a boat with an Arkansas registration traveling up river. CPO Roper conducted a safety compliance check on the watercraft. Through the course of the compliance check, CPO Roper observed signs of alcohol impairment in the operator. CPO Roper determined the individual was operating the watercraft under the influence and was arrested for OUI.

In Williamson County, CPO Shane Teas and CPO Wilkinson performed a boat patrol on the Lake of Egypt. Several boat stops were performed. Wilkinson issued four written warnings for various violations and arrested an individual for unlawful operation of a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. The watercraft was stopped for operating at dark with no visible stern light and the operator showed multiple signs of impairment.

In Clinton County, CPO Macias and CPO Wichern were on a patrol along the Kaskaskia River. They noticed a person fishing with seven rods in the water and hidden on a private boat launch. They came upon the person and asked for a fishing license, the subject produced a 2019 fishing license. When asked why he did not have a recent one, the subject said, “Due to COVID-19”. A citation was issued for no valid fishing license and the CPOs explained how to get a current fishing license over the phone or with a current vendor in the area.

In Massac County, CPO Wolf assisted Massac County Sheriff’s Office in locating a missing 3-year-old child. The child was located approximately 3⁄4-mile from his house. The child was trying to locate his dogs and got lost and continued walking.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson checked a fisherman below the Kinkaid Lake Spillway. CPO Anderson noticed the fisherman had an undersized smallmouth bass in his cooler. CPO Anderson cited the fisherman for the undersized bass and educated him on the immediate release of smallmouth bass in streams and rivers between the dates of April 1 – June 15.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson observed 2 boats at Burning Star without navigation lights after sunset. CPO Anderson conducted a check on both boats and discover children under 13 without life jackets being worn. Both boat operators were cited for the violation.

In Jackson County, CPO G. Anderson issued two citations to subjects who were fishing on private property without permission.

In Forbes County, while patrolling Stephen Forbes State Park, CPO Swindle conducted a sport fish enforcement check. One of the subjects observed fishing did not possess a fishing license. A LEADS inquiry revealed the subject had active warrants in two counties for failure to appear on a DUI case and possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was subsequently arrested and jailed at the Marion County jail.

In Franklin County, CPO Tapley stopped a vehicle at Rend Lake for having suspended registration plates. A citation was issued.

In Clinton County, CPO Macias assisted an ISP trooper with a DUI on a subject who only spoke Spanish. Throughout the entire process, the Trooper and CPO worked together to try and get the subject processed and citations issued.