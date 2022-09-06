A break from teal or goose hunting: pawpaw picking time

“Picking up pawpaws – put ’em my pocket…save ’em for a rainy day …”

I am always surprised by the number of people who, while familiar with the old song, “Picking up Paw Paws,” had no idea that the fruit truly existed.

The old children’s folk song always runs through my head as I walk through the wet and rain-drenched patches of bottomland woods in September. I remember fondly walking in the creek and river bottoms with my mother singing the song in the bery earliest days of fall. We sniffed out the sweet banana-like scent of ripe fallen pawpaws. I can almost always smell paw paws before seeing them. Pawpaws have a sweet, almost banana/melon-like scent, unlike anything else you would typically expect to find in the damp woods. That sweet, slightly fermented scent means a pawpaw tree is nearby.

It’s the time of year for pawpaws to start ripening and falling. Pawpaws always seem to ripen right behind the first early flights of teal that come balled up and blasting into the same low bottom potholes and damp places where the pawpaw trees thrive. Many a morning, walking back from a riverbottom early goose or teal hunt, I’ve added a pile of paw paws to my pack.

Right behind the first migrating birds, right ahead of the hen of the woods mushrooms, and right alongside the elderberries. That’s always been my mantra for looking for pawpaws throughout much of the Heartland. If you are lucky, your pawpaw hunting trip will also net some fall mushrooms. Keep your eyes open for chicken of the woods, oysters, chanterelles, or even an early hen of the woods.

Ripe pawpaws don’t last long in the woods. Virtually every four-footed creature likes to dine on them. I’ve often seen a stack of them tucked into a brush pile or against a log by some enterprising creature stashing the sweet treats. On a few occasions, I’ve encountered the occasional tipsy squirrel or raccoon that has been dining just a little too long on fermenting pawpaws.

Look for pawpaws on the ground (they drop from the tree when ripe), and then once you locate the trees, give it a bit of shake, and those close to ripe will tumble off for ease in picking. They are palm-sized, oblong, green fruits that often sport a few small bruised areas. Don’t worry about those bruised areas. They can easily be trimmed away and usually don’t impact the inner sweet goodness.

I can never wait until I get home for the first taste of the season – and quickly split open the first few I find for a snack right then and there.

Pawpaws have a sweet, creamy, almost banana custard-like taste and texture. They are good simply split open and scooped out with a spoon, made into a custard sauce, pies, cakes – the list of culinary uses for the pulp is long.

Scooping it out of the rind with a spoon (and occasionally my fingers) and just plain slurping it up is my favorite way to consume pawpaws.

If you are lucky enough to find a good pawpaw patch this fall while out squirrel or teal hunting or checking and hanging deer stands here is one of my favorite recipes. This recipe came the Kentucky State University Pawpaw Program. Many of our favorite fall foraging nuts are starting to drop now, too, so don’t forget to gather up a few batches of those! Hickory nuts or walnuts make a great exchange for the pecans in the bread recipe below.

If you are fortunate and find more pawpaws that you can use up before their short shelf life ends, I have found it easiest to just put the pulp in freezer bags or boxes for use later in the winter.

These cookies are a good snack tucked into a pack while you are out hanging stands, checking trail cameras, roaming, wandering, and foraging in the fall forest.

Pawpaw Cookies with Black Walnuts

¾ c. pureed pawpaw pulp

1 c. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ c. butter

½ c. brown sugar

1 egg

½ c. black walnuts

Preheat the oven to 350o F and grease one large cookie sheet. Peel and seed fresh pawpaws and process in a food processor/blender until fine. Sift together the flour and baking powder, and set aside. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg. Add the flour mixture, and then add the pawpaw pulp. Chop half the nuts (reserve 16 pieces) and blend them in. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet and press a piece of black walnut onto the top of each cookie. Bake for 12 minutes or until brown across the top. Makes about 16 cookies.

Pawpaw fun facts